STAR ADVERTISER / 2012 BJ Penn in his UFC Gym in Kakaako. Police from Hawaii County said former mixed martial arts champion BJ Penn was injured in a one-vehicle accident after his truck lost control and turned Friday night on Highway 11 in Hilo.

Police from Hawaii County said former mixed martial arts champion BJ Penn was injured in a one-vehicle accident after his truck lost control and turned Friday night on Highway 11 in Hilo.

The police invests Penn for driving under the influence. He was transferred to Hilo Medical Center for immediate care.

Police said the messages arrived around 7.30 p.m. on Friday. There were several phone calls from a motor vehicle accident, where one caller reported that a “black truck was driving too fast, lost control, and was pushed into the dyke in front of Prince Kuhio Plaza.”

Upon arrival, the police found a black Toyota Tacoma truck against two poles in the square. The truck was registered with M S Petroleum of a Puueo street address in Hilo.

Police said the truck was driven by the sole occupant, later identified as Jay Dee Penn, also known as UFC Hall of Famer BJ Penn from Hilo.

The police investigate various pending charges, including carelessness while driving, driving a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, and consuming or possessing drinks while driving a motor vehicle.