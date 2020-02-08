Advertisement

The Centre’s long delayed policy of scrapping old, polluting and fuel-damaging vehicles to reduce pollution and road congestion has been communicated to the Cabinet Secretariat and has been submitted to the Cabinet for approval, two senior government officials said.

This policy was one of the many reforms proposed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in August last year to help the automotive sector overcome a decline in sales. Sitharaman proposed to lift the ban on buying new vehicles to replace the old government agency vehicles.

The Minister of Road Traffic and Motorways, Nitin Gadkari, said on Friday that the policy had finally been clarified by his ministry.

In October 2019, the ministry released a draft communication on vehicle scrapping policy, which proposed standards for setting up and operating scrapping plants for businesses. Politicians also said vehicles whose registration had not been renewed; or are damaged, confiscated or abandoned can be scrapped.

“We have finalized the final document and sent it to the Cabinet Secretariat for approval by the Union Cabinet,” said a senior official from the Ministry of Roads and Motorways on condition of anonymity.

Duplicate clauses proposed in similar policies by other ministries such as the Ministry of Steel had to be removed for the guidelines to be followed, the official said.

“There are various guidelines that are discussed. One is for the Ministry of Steel to set up scrapping centers, the other is for our Ministry of Vehicle Scrapping Directive, and the third is for an Automatic Vehicle Scrapping Facility (AVSF), ”said the official.

The Ministry of Steel notified the Steel Scrap Recycling Directive (SSRP) in 2019 to provide a framework to facilitate and promote the establishment of metal scrap centers in India.

The guideline framework contains standard guidelines for the collection, dismantling and disposal of motor vehicles under organized and environmentally compatible conditions.

“The directive provides a framework to facilitate and promote the establishment of scrap metal centers in India for the scientific processing and recycling of scrap iron, which comes from a variety of sources and a variety of products,” said Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in parliament last year.

It prescribes guidelines for the establishment and division of responsibilities for dismantling and scrap processing centers, the role of aggregators and the responsibilities of government, manufacturers and owners.

“The AVSF directive was submitted to the Ministry of Justice for review. During high-level inter-ministerial meetings there were concerns and considerations about the policies of the Ministry of Steel and ours, and these issues were resolved, ”said the second official. AVSF is short for Authorized Vehicle Scrapping Facility.

