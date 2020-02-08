Advertisement

Hours after the poll ended on Saturday, the political parties wasted no time organizing assessment meetings and planning strategies for guarding EVMs with electronic voting machines for the next two days.

The meetings followed after all polls predicted a great victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi general election. Some even suggested that they could repeat their 2015 landslide when they pocketed 67 seats in the 70-person house.

AAP Brainstorming

AAP chief Kejriwal held a meeting with campaign strategist Prashant Kishore and party leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia in the evening to analyze the party’s performance in relation to constituencies and their willingness to count the days.

The party has deployed approximately 150 volunteers to ensure the security of EVMs, which are kept in 30 strong rooms around the city. The votes will be counted on February 11th.

“In the Babarpur constituency, we found that an official incorrectly had an EVM with him. We will complain to the election commission. To ensure that there are no grievances, we send out all of our candidates and use MLAs to fill every strong room in Delhi, ”said Sanjay Singh, AAP chief and Rajya Sabha MP.

Sisodia congratulated all AAP employees on their hard work and said the choice was “evidence” of “our strong and selfless relationship.”

“Voting ended! Congratulations to all activists. Everyone has worked from early in the morning until late in the evening and some have worked 24 hours in the past few days. These elections are a testament to how selfless and strong our relationship is. We win by a wide margin, ”Sisodia tweeted in Hindi and welcomed the hard work of all of his colleagues.

For its part, the BJP rejected all survey forecasts and said the end results would surprise people. All surveys on the exit gave the BJP a few places.

BJP are pushing

Late Saturday evening, BJP chief JP Nadda had called a meeting of all seven Delhi MPs and senior party leaders to assess the party’s performance. The meeting was attended by Delhi election officers and Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nityanand Rai, BJP general secretary, BL Santhosh, Delhi BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari, and all members of the Delhi parliament.

Shyam Jaju, responsible BJP in Delhi, said: “Exit surveys have been proven wrong in the past. This time, too, the result will surprise everyone. “

“We don’t believe in exit surveys, we believe in exact surveys. Leaving surveys have often proven to be wrong in the past,” said Javadekar after leaving the meeting. The picture on site differs from what is shown in surveys Exit was projected, he said.

On Thursday, Union Interior Minister Amit Shah, who micromanaged the elections, tweeted: “I have the opportunity to interact with the people of Delhi during the elections. Delhi is tired of false promises, appeasement and anarchy. It wants a development now. With support for the BJP in Delhi, it becomes clear that the BJP will form the government on February 11 by winning 45 seats. “

Older BJP leaders rejected the survey results and were optimistic that the end result would be in BJP’s favor. Jaju said: “There is a fight between AAP and the BJP. The question of nationalism has been very well received by middle and upper class voters. This time we will get good support from the rural constituencies. The BJP has an undercurrent. “

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi was optimistic that the mandate would benefit the BJP. The sample size is limited and many surveys have not taken the trends in the evening into account, she told reporters.

In the late evening, BJP President JP Nadda and Interior Minister Amit Shah discussed the political scenario in Delhi in detail.

When the exit polls left Congress with no seats, the big old party had been in turmoil to discuss its strategy and plan the party’s future course. These elections were critical to Congress as they were not part of the Assembly in these five years.

Congress confident

The head of the Delhi Congress, Subhash Chopra, said: “All campaigns will fail. BJP won’t even get 20 seats and Kejriwal won’t form a government in Delhi. I hope that Congress will do much better than the polls that will take place after the poll ends. Let us wait until the results are available. “

Leaders of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said the party hoped to win some seats, including Seelampur, Gandhi Nagar, Kondli and Vikaspuri.

“We chose senior executives who have a big impact in their respective constituencies. We are confident that we can remove these seats, ”said a senior AICC chair on Saturday.

