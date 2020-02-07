Advertisement

New Delhi: If the polls are to be believed, the Aam Aadmi Party is ready to return to power in the national capital, where elections to all 70 meeting seats will take place on Saturday. But if you do great, the BJP seems ready to start a new chapter in Delhi and, after 22 years, form the city-state government on its own.

Two polls, one on Wednesday and one on Monday, clearly indicate that the AAP cannot keep all 67 seats it won in the 2015 elections, but can form the government alone. They give the BJP 10 to 14 seats. But Interior Minister Amit Shah has claimed that his party will win more than 45 seats. In 2015, the saffron party won in only three constituencies in which the congress could not hold a seat.

According to the ABP News-CVoter survey, Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP is expected to receive 42 to 56 seats. The IPSOS Times Now poll, based on a sample of 7,321 voters, predicts that the AAP will get 54-60 seats, the BJP 10-14 seats, while Congress may fill a gap or win at best , two seats.

Strict security measures have been taken across the city, particularly in sensitive areas such as Shaheen Bagh, to hold peaceful elections in which the 1.47 million voters in Delhi will decide whether Kejriwal will serve as Prime Minister for the promised or promised development work or as another BJP Receives The country that fought aggressively in the field of “anti-Shaheen Bagh” nationalism has been running for the country’s most prestigious campaign in the past two weeks since the Lok Sabha elections in April-May 2019 nearly eliminated the BJP took off all EU ministers, 11 prime ministers and more than 200 MPs to spread their nationalist narrative and to win voters’ support for the removal of Mr. Kejriwal. Many BJP leaders even attempted to polarize voters based on municipalities.

To address the Hindu electoral bank, the prime minister recently recited the “Hanuman Chalisa” at a show organized by a news channel, in which he declared himself a die-hard follower of Lord Hanuman. On Friday, he and his family offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place. After visiting the temple, he tweeted: “Hanumanji is said to have been blessed by CP in the famous Hanuman Temple. Bhagwanji said: “You are doing a good job. Continue to serve such people. Leave the result to me, everything will be fine. “

The polls in Delhi are significant as they will also create the conditions for elections in six states over the next 18 months – Bihar in the second half of this year and Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal and Assam in 2021. These polls are A tough test for the BJP, which recently lost elections in Jharkhand and failed to form the government in Maharashtra after its ally Shiv Sena joined forces with Congress and the NCP. In Haryana, the party was unable to form the government until it received the support of Dushyant Chautala’s JJP.

For Kejriwal, these surveys are not only a test of his qualifications as a city’s prime minister, but also important for the political future of the AAP, whose share of votes fell from 54 percent in 2015 to just 18 percent in 2015. Lok Sabha polls last year. The AAP, which held the 2015 general election, lost all three urban bodies in the city to the BJP in 2017, in which it received only 26 percent of the vote, about 10 percent less than the Saffron Party.

This time, the AAP is again faced with tough competition from the BJP with 10 seats, which it had won in previous surveys with less than 10 percent of the vote. Of these seats, the AAP’s profit margin in Shakurbasti, Najafgarh, Lakshmi Nagar and Krishna Nagar was less than five percent. However, the party appears to have a clear lead over the BJP in all 12 reserved seats it had won in previous polls.

The 2020 election is also a major challenge for Congress, which was unable to win a single seat in the last parliamentary election. The party finished second only in Badli, Mangolpuri, Matia Mahal and Mustafabad. But the big old party surprised everyone with four percent more votes than the AAP in the seven seats of the last Lok Sabha election.

Both the AAP and the BJP tried to find support for Purvanchali voters – migrants from the east of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand – who make up around 30 percent of the total vote. The AAP has even gone so far as to include Bhojpuri in the eighth constitutional timetable.

The BJP, which has held its 32 percent stake since 1993, focuses more on its traditional Hindu electoral caste, who make up 40 percent of the electorate – 12 percent Brahmins, seven percent of the Punjabi Khatris and Rajputs, each six Percent of the Jains and Baniyas and eight percent of the rest. Punjabi voters, who represent around 25 percent of the voters, can influence the election result in 20 seats.

