Exit polls for the Delhi general election on Saturday predicted a comfortable win for AAP.

New Delhi: Manoj Tiwari, the president of the BJP, announced the “exit polls” that predicted a blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) polls in the Delhi assembly.

As exit polls predicted a landslide victory for AAP, Mr. Tiwari tweeted that all exit polls would “fail” and asked his critics to save his tweet. “All of these queries will fail. Save my tweet carefully. BJP will win 48 seats and form a government in Delhi … Please do not look for excuses to hold EVM responsible, ”Tiwari tweeted in Hindi.

Union Interior Minister Amit Shah and BJP President J.P. Nadda said during the election campaign that the party in Delhi would win more than 45 seats. Surveys of the Delhi general election on Saturday predicted a comfortable win for AAP, although the number of BJP members in the 70-member House of Representatives was likely to have increased.

BJP MP from West Delhi, Parvesh Verma, who was twice excluded from the European Commission’s campaign for controversial speech, tweeted: “Election results of February 11, BJP 50, AAP 16 and Congress 4. Thank you Delhi”.

