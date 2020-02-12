NEW YORK >> Siba, the standard poodle, was primed and ready for the ring.

Even with the crowd in Madison Square Garden singing for a popular golden retriever, the stately Siba left Tuesday night with the best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

Decorated with black puffs and pompoms, 3-year-old Siba was the absolute image of what many see as the embodiment of a show dog.

Not everyone shared that opinion. While judge Bob Slay studied Siba in the best-of-seven final, a fan shouted: “No way, Slay, really no!”

Slay got stuck at what he saw.

“She is beautiful and has something,” said handler Chrystal Murray-Clas.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Daniel the golden retriever was clearly the audience’s favorite – a golden has never won in Westminster – and fans sang his name as Slay deliberated.

Bono de Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog and Vinny the wire-fox terrier also made the last group.

Poodles come in three sizes and this was the 10th time that one of them has become the top dog in America, the first since 2002. A standard last won in 1991.

Siba gave an entertaining show to the non-sporting group that was cheering on Monday night and did the downward dog yoga pose before circling the ring. A day later she was at her best again.

She doesn’t get much rest either. Siba was ready to wake up early to see the morning TV shows, have lunch at the famous Sardi’s Manhattan restaurant, pose on the observation deck of the Empire State Building and perhaps take the stage on Broadway musical ” Beetlejuice “.

The Westminster winner does not receive any prize money in a sport where owners can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on their pets. Instead, the reward is a silver bowl, lucrative breeding rights and a lifelong brag in dog lore.

And in dog competitions, the poodles often rule.

But this is also true: in the world of the dog, among all beagles, retrievers and terriers, there is nothing that polarizes people like a poodle.

Especially the large standard format, with their beautiful coifs that the super models would now disgrace for Fashion Week in the city.

“I don’t care about the cut. I understand it is for function, to keep their joints warm, but not for me,” said Carol Sebastian of Aberdeen, New Jersey, earlier in the day.

Sitting with four of her spinone Italian friends, snacking near Ring 1, Sebastian offered a different view of the pooch parade.

“I think if they cut the poodle in a different way, they would have many more fans. They would get past frou-frou.”

Anyway, Siba certainly looks in the Park Avenue crowd, even though she’s from Allentown, Pennsylvania – slim, with shiny black hair and a shaved back.

“I always say don’t let the haircut fool you. This is a smart, athletic, active dog that was originally developed in Germany as a dog that collects water,” said old dog expert David Frei.

With a simpler trim, he thought: ‘the world could take root for them unabashedly. In the meantime I will do it anyway. “

Poodles come in three sizes and they did well in Westminster. Standards have won the best five times in the show, three miniatures and two toys.

Siba was last seen and retired after this event.

“She had something extra at a young age,” said Murray-Clas.

Long-time handler Clint Livingston said he saw Siba two years ago at a show in York, Pennsylvania, and predicted a great future.

“I fell in love with her,” Livingston said.

He also understands the predicament of the poodle.

“They are enchanted and it’s a beauty contest for them,” he said. “But under all that hair and everything, is structure and function.”

There are two sides to the poodles for Sebastian and her friends from spinone Italiano.

“They are beautiful dogs and super smart. There is something for everyone,” said Andi Gabler from Fredricksburg, Virginia. “They are great dogs. But would I want one? No.”

“Our dogs like to roll in the mud,” said Becky Tevis from Portland, Oregon. “We are not that luxurious.”

Fact is, neither is Siba. She’s not a picky eater.

So how did she prepare for the non-sporting group that was judging in the garden on Monday night? A gourmet meal? No.

On the contrary, a fast-food fix: a grilled chicken sandwich from a handy McDonald’s.

And no reason to change the winning formula.

On Tuesday evening, Siba went back for what became a happiest meal.