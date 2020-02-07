Advertisement

Posted on 7 February 2020

Kittens, for this week’s coffee-fed walk, we FINALLY aligned with Netflix’s Project Runway ripoff Next in Fashion and we’re going to give you all our many thoughts about the series, including how it relates to the original and what it reveals about The focus of Project Runway (and how it may not have served well in the long run).

But before we go into that, we had the feeling that we had to consider this week regarding Jameela Jamil and the recently announced reality competition based on the ballroom scene, Legendary. We do not consider ourselves to be people who should speak on behalf of that community, many of whom were strongly opposed to Jamil’s involvement, but we do feel that we should consider ourselves as people who know a lot about reality TV, a lot about ball culture, and even a little bit about Jameela itself.

And finally it is on its way to the evaluation competitions with this week’s Project Runway:

Geoffrey

Delvin

Victoria

Nancy

Brittany

Sergio

Marquise

Quite a decent episode with quite a decent fashion and a huge bit of drama, exactly as we like things.

Thanks again for listening, dear ones!

(Photo credit: PA Images / INSTARimages.com, Barbara Nitke / Bravo, Netflix)

