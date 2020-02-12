Advertisement

VATICAN CITY – Pope Francis refused on Wednesday to approve the ordination of married people to remedy the lack of priests in the Amazon. He avoided a difficult question that dominated the debate in the Catholic Church and even the retired Pope Benedict XVI. Concerned.

In a highly anticipated document, Francis did not even refer to recommendations from the Amazon bishops to consider ordaining married men and women as deacons. Rather, he asked the bishops to pray for more priestly callings and to send missionaries to the region, where believers living in remote communities can spend months or even years without mass.

Francis’ evasion disappointed the advanced who hoped that he would at least investigate further. And it has relieved conservatives who have used the priests’ celibacy debate to increase opposition to the Pope, whom some have accused of heresy.

Most of the document, “Beloved Amazon,” is a love letter to the Amazon rainforest and its indigenous peoples, written by the first Latin American pope in history to worry about the violent exploitation of the country, the crucial importance of the Amazon for the global ecosystem and the injustices committed against its peoples.

He directed the document to all the peoples of the world “to arouse their affection and concern for the land that we own, and to ask them to appreciate it and recognize it as a sacred secret.”

It is in many ways a synthetic and focused version of Francis’ pioneering environmental cyclical from 2015, in which he blew up rich countries and multinational corporations because it destroyed the world’s natural resources and impoverished the poor for their own benefit to have.

Francis said he had four dreams for the Amazon: to respect the rights of the poor, to celebrate their cultural riches, to preserve the natural beauty and life of the Amazon, and to have Amazonian Christian communities.

Francis had convened bishops from the nine Amazonian countries for a three-week meeting in October to discuss how the Church can help protect the fragile ecosystem from global warming and the people in the region, many of whom are in isolated communities or live in poverty, serve better in cities.

The Argentine Jesuit has long been sensitive to the situation of the Amazon, where Protestant and Pentecostal churches poach Catholic souls because there are no living Catholic communities in which the Eucharist can be celebrated regularly.

In their final document at the end of October, the majority of bishops called for criteria to be established so that “respected” married men in their congregations who had already served as permanent deacons were ordained priests.

In addition, the bishops urged the Vatican to reopen a study commission to ordain women as deacons, a type of service in the church that makes it possible to preach, celebrate weddings and baptisms, but not consecrate the Eucharist. Francis had set up such a commission in 2016 at the urging of nuns who wanted more say and roles in the leadership and ministry of the Church, but the group ended its work without reaching consensus.

Francis made no mention of a proposal in “Beloved Amazon” or the final Synod document in his text or in a single footnote. However, in his introduction, he said he wanted to “officially present” the Synod’s final document and asked the faithful to read it in full, suggesting that he at least appreciated the contributions.

Francis approved many of the Synod’s recommendations and called for the lay people to be more involved in the life of the Church. He said the training of priests in the Amazon needs to be revised so that they can better serve indigenous peoples. He said “every effort should be made” to enable faithful access to the Eucharist.

“This pressing need prompts me to urge all bishops, especially those in Latin America, not only to promote prayer for the priestly ministry, but also to generously encourage those who have a missionary calling to choose the Amazon region,” he wrote ,

Francis rejected suggestions that ordaining women to serve would serve them or the Church. Francis agreed that women should play a greater role in decision-making and corporate governance, but argued that “they need to find other forms of services and charisms that are specific to women”.

The Catholic Church keeps the priesthood for men and argues that Christ and his apostles were male. While Eastern rite branches have married priests and can marry Anglican and Protestant priest-converts, the Roman Rite Church has had a tradition of priestly celibacy since the 11th century, which was introduced partly for financial reasons to ensure that the priests’ assets passed to the church, not in heirs.

In the weeks leading up to the publication of the document, the question of a priesthood in celibacy made headlines after the publication of a book written by retired Pope Benedict and a conservative official from the Vatican, Cardinal Robert Sarah, Priesthood.

Benedict’s participation in the book sparked controversy as it appeared that the retired pope was trying to influence the thinking of the present, although he had promised to remain “hidden from the world” when he resigned seven years ago.

Francis sidestepped the issue altogether and instead devoted the entire first half of the document to “injustice and crime” committed by local governments and foreign corporate interests as well as the illegal mining and mining industries against the people and their environment.

“We cannot allow globalization to be a new version of colonialism,” he wrote.

He said the Church in the Amazon region must have social justice at the forefront of its spirituality, and said that a service that is overly disciplined and disciplined will reject people if they really need “understanding, comfort, and acceptance.”

He urged the Church to include indigenous traditions and cultures in its ministry, including singing and dancing, myths and festivals, and to be patient when faced with apparently pagan practices and symbols.

It was a reference to the controversy that the synod underlined the appearance of wooden statues of a pregnant woman in the Vatican, which critics called pagan idols. Once, a conservative activist stole the statues from a Vatican church and threw them into the Tiber in a video-recorded stunt that sparked the traditionalist opposition to Francis and the synod itself.

In his document, Francis said that indigenous practices and symbols should not be immediately written off as superstition, paganism, or idolatry.

“A missionary of souls will try to discover the legitimate needs and concerns expressed in sometimes imperfect, partial, or erroneous religious statements, and will try to meet them with an inculturated spirituality,” Francis wrote.

