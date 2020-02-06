Advertisement

Tax cuts for the rich are a “structure of sin,” Pope Francis said on Wednesday in a passionate speech calling for international redistribution of wealth.

“Every year hundreds of billions of dollars in taxes that have to be paid to finance health care and education are accumulated in tax haven accounts,” the Pope told all Vatican seminars to all social agents. “

“Today’s structures of sin include repeated tax cuts for the richest people, often justified in the name of investment and development,” said Francis of the meeting organized by the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences.

During his conversation, the Pope reiterated his belief that poverty is increasing worldwide and “the poor around us are increasing”.

With the passage of time and the progress of civilization, the number of poor is increasing rather than increasing, as Francis claimed in June last year. “The poor are always poorer and poorer today than ever before.”

However, according to a Brookings Institution report published in late 2018, the world currently has “the lowest prevalence of extreme poverty ever recorded in human history – less than 8 percent”, and this number is decreasing every year.

According to the widespread “international poverty line”, people are considered “extremely poor” if they live on less than $ 1.90 a day or an equivalent.

In today’s world less than 10 percent of the world’s population live in extreme poverty, while 30 years ago (1990) around 37 percent of the world lived in extreme poverty. Two centuries ago, almost everyone in the world lived in extreme poverty.

While nearly 90 percent of the world’s population lived on less than $ 1 a day in 1800, this percentage had dropped steadily, falling to below 20 percent in 2000 and to below 10 percent today.

However, it does not only reduce “extreme poverty”. The global poverty rate has dropped across every poverty line, regardless of whether the limit is $ 1.90 a day or $ 10 a day.

In his speech on Wednesday, the Pope complained that the world’s annual per capita income this year, according to official reports, will be $ 12,000.

According to the World Bank, however, annual per capita income worldwide has increased dramatically from year to year, reaching $ 17,948 in 2018. In addition, according to the World Bank, global per capita income has increased by over 200 percent since 1990 and is now more than three times higher than in 1990 ($ 5,498).

This does not mean that poverty is not a problem or that combating poverty is not a worthy and important goal. However, this means that global poverty does not increase, but decreases rapidly. “Extreme poverty” has been virtually eliminated in free market economies such as the United States, which support wealth creation.

For example, in 2005, 78.3 percent of households living in “poverty” (according to US standards) had air conditioning, while in 1970, 36.0 percent of all households had air conditioning.

“If there is extreme poverty amid wealth (including extreme), it is because we have allowed the gap to widen to the greatest in history,” said the Pope. “The world’s 50 richest people have a fortune of $ 2.2 trillion. These fifty people alone could fund health care and education for every poor child in the world, whether through taxes, philanthropic initiatives, or both. “

However, it must be recognized that there is no such “gap” between the rich and the poor, since the vast majority of people live somewhere in the middle. There is no group of ridiculously rich people who are followed by an immense mass of very poor people. The majority of people are neither very rich nor very poor.

