Vatican City – Pope Francis on Wednesday refused to authorize the ordination of married people to address a shortage of priests in the Amazon. He avoided a difficult question that dominated the debate in the Catholic Church and even the retired Pope Benedict XVI. Concerned.

In a highly anticipated document, Francis did not refer to the recommendations of the Amazon bishops to regard the ordination of married men as priests or women as deacons. Rather, the Pope asked the bishops to pray for more priests and to send missionaries to a region where faithful Catholics in remote areas can spend months or even years without mass.

The papal evasion disappointed the advanced, who had hoped he would at least investigate both questions further. It outraged liberal Catholic women’s groups. And it relieved the conservatives who used the priests’ celibacy debate to increase opposition to the Pope and considered it a victory if he hid on the matter.

Francis’ document “Beloved Amazon” is instead a love letter to the Amazon rainforest and its indigenous peoples, written by the first Latin American pope in history. Francis has long been concerned about the violent exploitation of the Amazonian country, its vital importance for the global ecosystem, and injustices towards its peoples.

Francis quoted poetry as frequently as in previous papal teachings and addressed the document to all peoples of the world “to arouse their affection and concern for the land that we own, and to invite them to appreciate it and recognize it as a sacred secret . “

Francis said he had four dreams for the Amazon: to respect the rights of the poor, to celebrate their cultural riches, to preserve the natural beauty and life of the Amazon, and to have Amazonian Christian communities.

Francis had convened bishops from the nine Amazonian countries for a three-week meeting in October to discuss how the Church can help protect the fragile ecosystem from global warming and the people in the region, many of whom are in isolated communities or live in poverty, serve better in cities.

The Argentine Jesuit has long been sensitive to the situation in the Amazon, where Protestant and Pentecostal churches poach Catholic souls, since there are no living Catholic communities where masses can be held regularly.

According to Catholic teaching, only a priest can consecrate the masses of the Eucharist distributed in the Mass that believers believe to be the body of Christ. Given the lack of priests, some remote communities in the Amazon see a priest and attend mass only every few months or years. For the Catholic communities in the Amazon region, some of which date from the time of the Spanish colonization of America, the continuing lack of priests in connection with the spread of evangelical churches endangers the very Catholic character of the communities.

In their final document at the end of October, the majority of bishops called for criteria to be established so that “respected” married men in their congregations who had already served as permanent deacons were ordained priests.

In addition, the bishops urged the Vatican to reopen a study commission to ordain women as deacons, a type of service in the church that makes it possible to preach, celebrate weddings and baptisms, but not consecrate the Eucharist. Francis had set up such a commission in 2016 at the urging of nuns who wanted more say and roles in the leadership and ministry of the Church, but the group ended its work without reaching consensus.

Francis made no mention of a proposal in Beloved Amazon, nor did he cite the Synod’s final document in his text or in a single footnote. However, in his introduction, he said that he wanted to “officially present” the work of the synod and asked the faithful to read the final document in full, suggesting that he appreciated the contributions.

Cardinal Michael Czerny, one of the synod organizers, said his proposals “remain on the table” and have their own “certain moral authority”. The fact that the Pope did not explicitly approve and only present the final document means that the proposals are not part of his official teaching, said Cardinal Lorenzo Baldisseri, another conference organizer.

Francis agreed to some of the Synod’s recommendations and called for the laity to be more involved in the life of the Church. He said the training of priests in the Amazon needs to be revised so that they can better serve indigenous peoples. He said “every effort should be made” to enable faithful access to the Eucharist.

“This urgent need causes me to urge all bishops, especially those in Latin America, not only to promote prayer for the priestly ministry, but also to generously encourage those who have a missionary calling to choose the Amazon region,” wrote he.

Francis rejected suggestions that ordaining women to serve would serve them or the Church. Francis agreed that women should play a greater role in decision-making and corporate governance, but argued that “they need to find other forms of service and charisma specific to women”.

Groups working for women’s ordination and giving women a greater role in the Church blew up the document. Francis justified his refusal to view consecrated service for women in such a way as to save her from the risk of being “clericalized” or placed on a pedestal.

“This is a violation of his leadership duty to bring about positive change and question discrimination,” said Miriam Duignan of the Wijngaards Institute for Catholic Research, a UK-based progressive Catholic think tank.

Kate McElwee, executive director of the Women’s Ordination Conference, said the document betrays women in the Amazon and elsewhere who do the lion’s share of church work, pass on faith from generation to generation, and yet have no official recognition or authority.

“Recognizing women’s work through diaconal ordination would be the first and most fundamental step to eradicate the injustice of institutional sexism that is hindering our church from responding to the moral crises of our time,” said McElwee in a statement.

The Catholic Church keeps the priesthood for men and argues that Christ and his apostles were male. While Eastern rite branches have married priests and can marry Anglican and Protestant priest-converts, the Roman Rite Church has had a tradition of priestly celibacy since the 11th century, which was introduced partly for financial reasons to ensure that the priests’ assets passed to the church, not in heirs.

In the weeks leading up to the publication of the document, the question of the priesthood of celibacy made headlines after the publication of a book written by retired Pope Benedict and a conservative Vatican official, Cardinal Robert Sarah, reaffirmed the “need “of a celibacy priesthood.

Benedict’s participation in the book sparked controversy as it appeared that the retired pope was trying to influence the thinking of the present, although he had promised to remain “hidden from the world” when he resigned seven years ago.

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, noted that Francis finished the document in December before the book came out, and made it clear that the Pope was not affected by Benedict’s intervention.

Francis avoided the matter altogether and instead devoted the entire first half of the document to “injustice and crime” committed by local governments, foreign corporate interests, and the illegal mining and production industries against the peoples of the Amazon region and their environment.

“We cannot allow globalization to be a new version of colonialism,” he wrote.

He said the Church in the Amazon region must have social justice at the forefront of its spirituality, and said that a service that is overly disciplined and disciplined would reject people if they really needed “understanding, comfort, and acceptance.”

The traditionalist blog Rorate Caeli, which criticized Francis very much, said that by closing the door to a married priesthood and female deacons, the document was “the best possible document we could hope for in the present pontificate and in the present time. “

Clare Dixon, head of Latin America at the British Catholic aid organization CAFOD, focused on the environmental good that it could mean in the global debate on combating climate change.

“But Francis is also begging us to listen to the wisdom of the people of the Amazon and to insist that we learn from the way they live with the environment instead of competing with it,” she said.

Francis urged the Church to include indigenous traditions and cultures in its ministry, including song and dance, myth and festivals, and to be patient when faced with what appear to be pagan practices and symbols.

It was a reference to the controversy that the synod underlined the appearance of wooden statues of a pregnant woman in the Vatican, which critics called pagan idols. Once, a conservative activist stole the statues from a Vatican church and threw them into the Tiber in a video-recorded stunt that sparked the traditionalist opposition to Francis and the synod itself.

