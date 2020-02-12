Advertisement

PORT BYRON, NY (WSYR-TV) – For nearly a year, the central school district of Port Byron has had no school staff officer after a problem with the previous officer’s contract.

Now the superintendent says there could finally be a solution to the problem.

Superintendent Neil O’Brien sent a newsletter to the parents at the end of last month, notifying them that after working with the deputy sheriff’s patrol union, they were one step closer to finding a special patrol officer to protect their students ,

The district and Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office have reached an agreement with the Civil Service Commission and are now working to create the position of Special Patrol Officer to protect the district.

The superintendent says this position will allow the sheriff’s office to hire part-time workers, retired soldiers, sheriffs, or police officers to work on the school premises, but they will only be able to use their powers if they are on the School premises. The superintendent said the district would have to reimburse the district for this service and provide the officer with a vehicle.

All of this comes after the county said the former school assistant’s contract was illegal.

The Cayuga County Sheriff tells NewsChannel 9 that he is working with the district to sign a contract for this officer. When this task is done, they will try to fill the position as soon as possible.

