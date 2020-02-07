Advertisement

Port of Vancouver file photo

NICK PROCAYLO / PNG

The Canadian Federal Supreme Court rejected an application from a group of dock workers who wanted governmental maritime security regulations to be declared unconstitutional.

Advertisement

The Canadian Maritime Workers Council, which includes unions, the B.C. Dockers argued that the rights of chartering waterfront workers were violated by the screening process used to issue security passports.

The council, a coalition of unions representing 6,820 dock workers, argued that those who do not have special ID cards to access restricted areas in Canada’s ports lose job opportunities, hours, and even earnings-based transportation.

Judge Peter Pamel, however, rejected the Council’s request and found that the scope of the government’s review measures was limited and that individual workers had the right to appeal if they were refused identification.

And he accepted the federal government’s arguments that the same questions raised by the council were rejected by the federal appeals court more than a decade ago in response to a similar challenge in BC. from the International Longshore and Warehouse Union.

Pamel also agreed with the Attorney General’s position that “constitutional concerns are best addressed through judicial review of individual decisions.”

“I reject the complainant’s request,” said Pamel in his judgment. “That means it doesn’t close the door to reasonable challenges for individual ministerial decisions in the future.”

The union body had argued that the screening process includes background screening of workers, close employees, and family members that “restrict a dockworker’s ability to maintain connections with other people for hobbies, church activities, social activities, and community -related activities.”

“In fact, a dock worker who is associated with a convicted or suspected criminal, even in the most innocent situation, is at risk of having his permit revoked, regardless of the docker’s actual relationship with the person, his or her vulnerability, influences, or the likely nature Risk that he or she could pose to maritime safety. “

Pamel noted that the security regulations introduced in the YS in response to the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 give the Federal Transport Minister the power to “grant, deny, suspend, restore, or cancel the required security clearances, or perform any functions Have access to certain port areas. “

“The minister exercises this power by taking into account regulatory criteria, which include considering associations of dock workers with suspected or convicted criminals.”

In the present case, “I have no evidence that a union member’s right to freedom and security has been violated,” said Pamel.

The case was heard in Montreal in October, and Pamel announced his decision on January 30.

Postmedia has documented more than two dozen cases of gang members and staff, including the Hells Angels who work at the Port of Vancouver facilities. Postmedia’s investigation also found cases where longshore workers convicted of drug trafficking continued to work in the port. At the time, however, the federal government said that the identified people did not have the required security clearance to access restricted areas of the port.

[email protected]

blog: vancouversun.com/tag/real-scoop

twitter.com/kbolan

Advertisement