Blazers, Grizzlies meet on Wednesday

Both teams jockey for play-off position

Grizzlies prefer to win at home

Two teams arguing for a play-off spot in the Western Conference collide Wednesday night while the Portland Trail Blazers go to Memphis to meet the Grizzlies inside the FedEx Forum at 8:00 PM. Eastern Time. The showdown will be broadcast on NBCS Northwest / Blazers Pass and FS Southeast and will be available for streaming on NBA League Pass and Sofascore.

The Grizzlies, who currently occupy the last place in the play-off photo, will enter the jousting only three games above the Trail Blazers, which will play the second night of a back-to-back on the heels of a one-sided loss against Pelicans in New Orleans. Fatigue can play a big role in this game. The current trend of victories is also favorable for the Grizzlies. That said, this game is definitely for Memphis to lose.

Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard finally cooled off after a month-long outburst when he ended up with only 20 points in the loss of 137-177 against the Pelicans. The setback was Portland’s third consecutive defeat on the road to bring their record to 10-19 when playing away from Oregon. Defense seemed to have left them after they had fired 53.3 percent from New Orleans, including a collapse in the third quarter that allowed the Pels to explode 41 points.

Memphis Grizzlies

Rookie sensation Ja Morant registered his first triple career in Sunday’s 106-99 win against the Washington Wizards, while the Grizzlies continue to announce the competition with a 14-4 winning explosion to bring them back to more than .500 (27-) 26) for their last game before the All-Star break. Although the last win was huge, the Grizzlies were far from satisfied with how they performed, especially with the way they shot the three-ball (5-32) and their freebies of fifteen (15-25).

Opportunities and trends

Based on the updated NBA betting lines, Memphis is more likely to win in this game, with the Blazers coming out on the markets for contest winners with a shorter prize taking a spread of -4.5.

The Trail Blazers are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against a team with a winning straight-up record and 4-1 in their last 5 games as an underdog.

Grizzlies are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games as favorite and 5-1 in their last 6 games against a team with an immediate loss.

Over is 5-0 in the last 5 games of Trail Blazers after an ATS loss and 4-0 in the last 4 games of Grizzlies after an ATS victory.

Under is 5-1 in Trail Blazers’ last 6 vs. a team with a winning straight-up record and 4-0 in Grizzlies’ last 4 home games vs. a team with a losing road record.

Forecast

Straight: Grizzly bears

ATS: Grizzly bears

Total: below

Are Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum supplemented with a third star? In this photo, McCollum # 3 (L), Lillard # 0, and Terry Stotts of the Portland Trail Blazers talk to the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn New York City, November 24, 2017. Photo: Abbie Parr / Getty Images

.

