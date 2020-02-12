Advertisement

There may be other Status Orange weather warnings on the way to Ireland.

Met Éireann says that from Friday we have to expect wet and windy weather, with the worst conditions on Sunday.

According to spokesman Siobhan Ryan, the storm is likely to bring very troubled weather.

“At the moment I would expect warnings to go into effect across Ireland.

“It is difficult to say what the warnings will be, but there will certainly be yellowing and possibly some orange in the game.

“Really the peak winds will be on Sunday and there will be persistent winds throughout the day.

“So another very windy episode on the way later this week and possibly by early next week.”

Met Éireann is currently forecasting a very wet and very windy start to Saturday, while Storm Dennis is making his way to Ireland.

It will rain in all areas, with the West becoming the strongest.

It will rain heavily on Saturday evening, accompanied by strong to stormy winds.

Sunday seems to be wet and windy again, the showers are getting wintry.

The west coast will experience storms to strong storms.

The unsettled weather will continue into the next week, Monday and Tuesday remain wet and windy.

Dennis is the fourth storm of the 2019-20 season and comes just days after Storm Ciara left thousands of households without electricity.

