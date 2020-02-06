Advertisement

It’s good to be the CHAMPS … just ask Patrick Mahomes. Travis Kelce and the rest of the chiefs, all of whom received super VIP treatment at the hotel Post Malone Concert.

Post – a HUGE soccer fan – invited the Super Bowl champions to his Kansas City show on Wednesday at the Sprint Center, where the players from QB, TE and others had a special cordoned off section for themselves.

And get that … Malone – a die-hard Dallas Cowboys fan – even paid tribute to the Chiefs by rocking a Mahomes jersey on stage! You can see in the clip that Patrick loved it!

After the show, Post invited the boys and their girls backstage to a private dance party and some beer pong action !!

The most impressive part … it was the chiefs Drink HARD since 10 am on wednesday because of the Super Bowl parade in K.C. Mahomes and Kelce drank beer in the Paradebus as if it were water !!!

So, keep it up 12 hours straight … man, that’s good stuff.

Hopefully you can beat a hangover like you hit these 49ers !!

