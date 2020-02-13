Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have removed their profile picture and posts from various social media accounts, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. This has excited fans and players. RCB captain Virat Kohli showed his surprise about the development on Twitter. Kohli wrote: Posts disappear and the captain is not informed. @rcbtweets, please let me know if you need help.

The account removed the display picture and cover picture while the name was changed to “Royal Challengers”.

The same was done on their Instagram and Facebook accounts.

They also deleted photos from Instagram. Their official page on the popular photo sharing platform shows 0 posts. This happens one day after hiring Muthoot Fincorp as title sponsor for IPL 2020. RCB announced a three-year partnership with Muthoot Fincorp Ltd, part of the Muthoot Pappachan Group, popularly known as Muthoot Blue, on Tuesday.

According to the partnership, there will be a “jersey front” logo placement that will play a prominent role on the game and training jersey, home stadium integration, digital and other highly visible media platforms, a statement said.

The former AB de Villiers and Yuzvendra Chahal were also surprised by the developments. “Arey @rcbtweets, what is that fool? Where did your profile picture and Instagram posts go? “Chahal tweeted on the way back from New Zealand.

“People at @rcbtweets, what happened to our social media accounts? ?? I hope it’s just a strategy break. ????” wrote de Villiers.

