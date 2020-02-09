Advertisement

To All The Boys I Loved Before was a huge hit that blew up overnight. After it premiered, Noah Centineo and Lana Condor were the only ones everyone talked about, Peter Kavinsky became the boyfriend of the internet and the film claimed its place as a new rom-com classic. It really had everything you need in the genre, and now the sequel introduces the age-old love triangle. But what does the original actor who played John Ambrose think of rescheduling?

Jordan Burtchett with John Ambrose McClaren in “To All The Boys I Loved Before” / Jordan Fisher and Lana Condor as John Ambrose and Lara Jean in the sequel, “P.S. I still love you “Netflix / Bettina Strauss, Netflix

John Ambrose McClaren was rearranged with Jordan Fisher in the role

At the end of the first film, a new boy appears in the Covey household with flowers and one of the famous letters from Lara Jean. It was John Ambrose McClaren, and you can already guess what the letter said and why he is there. It’s a hint about what’s coming and it gets messy (maybe) because Lara Jean is definitely taken by Peter Kavinsky. Jordan Burtchett played the role of John Ambrose for this small cameo.

But on March 28, 2019, it was announced that Jordan Fisher would play the role that Burtchett had previously played in that final scene. This time the character plays a much larger role. There were mixed feelings, but Fisher has also proven to be a great actor with infectious charisma in his roles in Teen Beach Movie, Grease: Live and RENT: Live.

Why did they rearrange the role for the sequel?

There was no direct reason for the rescheduling, but chances are that John Ambrose could compete against Peter Kavinsky of Centineo. “It was very busy,” the film’s producer, Matt Kaplan, told Entertainment Tonight about casting a new John Ambrose.

“We auditioned for thousands and thousands of people, and when Jordan (Fisher) appeared on the screen, I unanimously believe that Ace (Entertainment) and Netflix felt that this was John Ambrose,” Kaplan continued. “We were lucky to have someone who has so much pure sympathy in him, and I think the audience will panic when they see what he is capable of bringing to the screen.”

Jordan Burtchett said that replacing “To All The Boys …” was “pretty boring.”

What did Burtchett think of the rescheduling? In an Instagram post on March 31, 2019, a few days after the reshuffle was announced, Burtchett shared some of his feelings about this. He apparently posted a YouTube video on his channel before the Instagram post, which he talked about further, but decided to remove it instead.

“Hey Fam, I deleted my video because my only intention was to thank you, my friends and fans for your incredible support in the past year. Because you are important to me and you deserve my honesty, “he wrote in the caption. “Unfortunately, some use it as a way to harm others and I will not be part of it. Hate is the opposite answer to love. A quick glance at Fisher’s post on Twitter only shows the hatred Burtchett was talking about.

Burtchett then wrote how much he appreciated his fans and thanked them for the support. He came back to his vlog in May and gave a life update. He hit the To All The Boys that I loved before he rearranged and said it was “pretty boring.”

“From the rescheduling for all boys, I know many people were disappointed,” he concluded at the end of the video. “And the outflow of support for me has really encouraged me … It’s a shame, but great things will happen to them and great things will happen to me.”

Although the rearrangement causes a bit of continuity error that it might hit, author Jenny Han said Fisher “steals hearts” in the role. So Peter Kavinsky should be careful.

