Advertisement

To All The Boys I Loved Before is one of the most popular romantic comedies in recent history. It premiered on Netflix for 80 million viewers in the summer of 2018 and made the internet fall in love with Peter Kavinsky and Lara Jean Covey. Now the sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, is coming to Netflix on 12 February and the newly reunited couple already have an obstacle for them. John Ambrose McClaren appears on the photos after receiving one of the letters from Lara Jean. And he brings great competition for Peter Kavinsky.

John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) dances with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) in “To All The Boys: P.S. I still love you” Netflix / Bettina Strauss

The new (possible) love interest is played by the talented Jordan Fisher

Although the last minutes of the first film showed another actor, Jordan Burtchett, in the role of John Ambrose McClaren, he was rearranged for the sequel. Now Jordan Fisher has stepped into the role and his ability to be charming is seen both on and off the camera. He appeared on Teen Beach Movie, Grease: Live and Hamilton on Broadway and is ready to record the boyfriend from the internet.

Advertisement

“I’m kidding, not kidding that John Ambrose is a dad,” Fisher Entertainment Weekly said for the cover story of the film. “He goes away, loses stuttering, gets a little wiser and a little cooler and comes back like, like, that guy in the corner at a speakeasy with a leather-bound book and horn-rimmed glasses sipping a cocktail.” In short, Fisher knows the power he has and will bring it as John Ambrose.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2Zz58JVNOA (/ embed)

John Ambrose McClaren has tough shoes to fill, but he is certainly able to

Of course Fisher is not aware of the enormous effect that Peter Kavinsky has had on people everywhere. “This guy has to compete with not only Peter Kavinsky, but Noah Centineo’s Peter Kavinsky,” Fisher notes. “He’s the boyfriend of the internet! He’s every girl’s dream boy.” Peter not only won the heart of Lara Jean, but also became a trending topic on Twitter for weeks. And as Entertainment Weekly noted, Centineo won 13 million followers on Instagram because of the role.

But Fisher’s John Ambrose is enlightened in his own way. “John was special to her in the past and they both still feel that something is wrong,” said director Michael Fimognari. Lana Condor also explained something important about John Ambrose that is so attractive. “(John) is a bit like the male version of Lara Jean. Everything she loves, he loves. “

John Ambrose ‘steals hearts’, so Kavinsky should be careful

Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) light lanterns in “To All The Boys: P.S. I still love you” Netflix / Bettina Strauss

The author of the original book series, Jenny Han, was fairly honest with BuzzFeed’s AM to DM and said that Peter has a reason to sweat it out. “I think Jordan can handle the task more than you would hope,” Han said about Kavinsky. “He really steals hearts.”

But there is a way to find out how this all ends; the books! And as Han notes, those who have read them eagerly await the scenes to come alive. “Fans of the books were waiting for this character all this time, John Ambrose McClaren,” Han said. And Fisher ‘blinded’ her when she first met him. But don’t expect Han to choose a side in the love story of Lara Jean. “I am absolutely Team Everybody because I have to be,” she said. “I wave just like Lara Jean.”

Will Kavinsky still be the beloved boyfriend of the internet? Or will John Ambrose now share that role? Everything will be revealed on February 12.

Advertisement