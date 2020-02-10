Advertisement

Our hearts will be put to the test when Netflix releases the sequel to To All the Boys I loved on Wednesday, February 12, while Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) chooses between Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher ). The second film continues where the first episode has stopped. But not all of them are scrunchies and contract relationships this time. So what is To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you? The cast and crew see what happens next.

What happens in “To All the Boys: P.S. I still love you”?

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LIU4xb61PHc (/ embed)

The trailer for To All the Boys 2 immediately jumps back into the world of Lara Jean. After the first film, she officially goes out with Peter. However, there seem to be problems in paradise. Peter receives attention from other girls at school in the form of Valentine’s Day cards. Lara Jean is reluctantly withdrawing her own card.

“Sometimes I wish my friend was more anonymous,” says Lara Jean.

Meanwhile, Lara Jean receives a letter from John from Model UN. They meet again and work together as a volunteer. And of course Lara Jean and John have it done – just like Lara Jean and Peter.

“I thought having a boyfriend meant that the idea of ​​other boys left you completely. I didn’t want to think about what could have been, but I was, “Lara Jean says in a voice-over. “I thought I wanted to be happy and happy. But we are still at the beginning. “

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QR0qiIczItw (/ embed)

In a recent interview with The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Condor To All the Boys confirmed: P. I Still Love You is an “honest, true love triangle.” When Condor talked to Live and Kelly and Ryan, Condor discussed what that means for Lara Jean and Peter going further.

“Lara Jean is growing as a young woman … there is so much that Lara Jean has to learn,” the actress said. “She has her first real relationship with our dear Peter Kavinsky. And John Ambrose McClaren is actually coming and doing damage. So it’s a very intense love triangle.”

‘To All the Boys 2’ is about the reality of being in love

Now it seems that To All the Boys 2 is about to become real for Lara Jean – along with everyone watching from their couch at home.

“The first film was about love letters and fake relationships, and in this film you really learn more,” Condor told Entertainment Weekly. “We show that Peter is defective and Lara Jean is defective.”

The director of the film, Michael Fimognari, also shared the follow-up movements along the fairy tale of falling in love and in the reality of falling in love.

“P.S. I Still Love You is about the reality of really loving someone and not just falling in love with someone, “said Fimognari. “The first film is very much the start of this journey. The second is the first real test of Lara Jean and Peter. “

Condor revealed that in the second film the chemistry of Lara Jean and Peter has evolved into something “more mature”. She added, “They can really have real conversations.”

Jordan Fisher, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo | Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

But despite the extraordinary chemistry of Lara Jean and Peter, John is not someone to be overlooked.

“(Lara Jean and John are) real friends,” Condor said. “Their friendship is also a very deep love. Because you can love your friend very much, you get confused because you think, “Oh man, do I love him or do I love him as a friend?” It is very confusing. “

Nevertheless, it is probably To All the Boys: P. I Love You can put fans in the shoes of Lara Jean. Of course, most fans fell for Peter after the first film. But after watching the sequel, Condor admitted the film shifted its view.

“It kind of swung me a bit towards John,” Condor told Variety. “I think Peter is a man you date with and John is the man you definitely marry.”

