In August 2018, a small original Netflix ROM called To All The Boys was released which I have loved earlier. Within a day or so, viewers became obsessed with Lara Jean and her fake relationship with the new friend of the internet, Peter Kavinsky. Now, less than two years later, fans finally get the sequel, P.S. I Still Love You, and it means a lot to play Lana Condor and for Asian-American representation.

Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) light lanterns in “To All The Boys: P.S. I still love you” Netflix / Bettina Strauss

Lara Jean from Lana Condor finally has a Cinderella moment, “creating a space for Asian Americans”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly for the cover story of the film, Condor – who plays Lara Jean – spoke during a film about a moment where she realized how much this meant to her. “There is a scene in which Lara Jean is in this beautiful, almost Cinderella gown and she walks down the stairs to Johnny Ambrose,” she said. “I waited on the stairs just before we started rolling and I immediately noticed how special that moment was because we don’t get many Cinderella moments.”

In the book, Lara Jean heavily embraces her Korean origins, dressed in traditional New Year’s clothing and more. From the appearance of the trailer of the sequel, she will do the same, which is of course very important for the display. “As a young girl, I never saw a Cinderella moment when the girl looked like me,” Condor continued. “This is the most important part of the story that I can represent our community. It creates a space for Asian Americans to tell their story and have a moment. “

“To All The Boys” was the first YA book with an Asian person on the cover

The original books were written by Jenny Han, who, like her character Lara-Jean, is a Korean-American. And Han even said that studio executives wanted to launder this adaptation and cast a white actress in the role of Lara Jean. “For me, the alarming part was that people didn’t understand why that was a problem,” Han Teen told Vogue in 2018.

Fortunately Condor, a Vietnam American, stepped into the role, who was always at the forefront of the representation. “The first book appeared in 2014 and was the first book for young adults with an Asian person on the cover of the New York Times bestseller list,” Han told Entertainment Weekly.

She then touched how extensive the film has become, and even inspired many Halloween costumes. “There’s something in the first book about how Lara Jean never has anything to dress up about Halloween, and that’s something from my life. So it’s cool to see that all of these young Asian American women own the moment.”

This sequel is a new look at what happens after a rom-com

There are three books in the To All The Boys series that I have loved, and now that they are in film form, this gives a new perspective on the typical rom-com set-up. “This movie is the part of the story that you don’t see often in movies, and that’s what happens after the couple comes together,” Han said. “P.S. I Still Love You is about the reality of really loving someone and not just falling in love with someone. ”

John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher) and Lara Jean (Lana Condor) dance in “To All The Boys: P.S. I still love you” Netflix / Bettina Strauss

The last film ended with Lara Jean and Kavinsky who make up for the misunderstanding about Gen and the ski trip. They are still in the honeymoon and experience their relationship at a real level. Although their feelings have been true for a while, they are now officially real to the world.

John Ambrose McLaren, however, comes back on the scene and he makes sure that Lara Jean takes some things about that relationship second. “The first film is very much the start of this journey. The second is Lara Jean and Peter’s first real test, ”director Michael Fimognari told Entertainment Weekly.

Fans see it all come together when To All The Boys I ‘Loved Before: P. I Still Love You premiers on Netflix on February 12.

