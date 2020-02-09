Advertisement

ASSOCIATED PERS Storm clouds are gathering over Santa Monica Bay in front of Manhattan Beach, California today. A gust of 209 mph was recorded by an instrument on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe. At the National Weather Service, it can take months before state climatologists verify the record. The previous record was a gust of 199 mph on Ward Mountain west of Lake Tahoe in 2017.

SOUTH MORE TAHOE, California >> A gust of 209 mph was recorded on top of a Sunday peak in California, a potential record that amazed predictors of a cold storm moving south through the state that dumps snow, rain and hail.

The explosion of the wind was picked up around 7:45 am by an instrument at 9,186 feet on Kirkwood Mountain south of Lake Tahoe, said National Weather Service predictor Alex Hoon.

He and his colleagues at the NWS office in Reno, Nevada were surprised to see how wind speeds over the top of the Sierra Nevada reached 150 km / h and continued to rise.

Advertisement

“It went up and up,” said Hoon. It can take months for state climatologists to verify the record, he said.

“But the way the winds have increased looks legitimate,” Hoon said. “It is certainly an exciting moment.”

The previous record was a gust of 199 mph on Ward Mountain west of Lake Tahoe on November 16, 2017.

The storm that caused many floods in Washington and Oregon last week brought a strong cold front to California.

Waves of 5 feet were recorded on Lake Tahoe, where the air temperature dropped below freezing.

Powerful winds knocked down trees and knocked out power for tens of thousands in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The same system threw hail in parts of larger Los Angeles and snow in mountain areas north and east of the city.

Heavy rain fell when stars arrived today for the Academy Awards in Hollywood. The red carpet was protected by a tent, but she had the position of some camera crews just outside the hiding place, so they went looking for sails and plastic to protect their belongings.

The temperatures in LA were in the 50s.

Advertisement