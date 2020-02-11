Advertisement

The BJP blamed the state government for the incident on Tuesday.

Bhopal: An ad hoc lecturer at a government college in Umaria, Madhya Pradesh, committed suicide late Monday evening by hanging in his house, the police said Tuesday.

The late Sanjay Kumar was one of the 300 ad hoc lecturers from various government colleges in parliament who have held an unlimited demonstration here for three months and are calling for their regularization.

“He (the deceased) had severe financial difficulties. He had hoped that his regularization in the job would improve his financial situation, but his hope faded as the state government did not give a positive answer. He took the extreme step out of frustration, ”said his relatives.

In addition, the regularization of ad hoc lecturers at government colleges was one of the most important promises made by the congress in the run-up to the last parliamentary elections.

“Congress came to power in the state by promising to regulate ad hoc lecturers at state state universities and forgot its promise after it came to power. “I blame the Congress government for the unfortunate incident,” said senior BJP leader and opposition leader Gopal Bhargav.

