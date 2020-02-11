Advertisement

The Fed’s chairman, Jerome Powell, is expected to face targeted legislative questions about the effects of the spreading corona virus on China’s U.S. growth prospects

Powell will begin its first day of semi-annual testimony to legislators from the House Financial Services Committee today in Washington amid growing uncertainty about the effects of the virus, which has killed over 1,000 people and infected at least 42,000 others in Washington second largest economy in the world.

Advertisement

The Fed chairman has repeatedly told Congress markets and legislators that only a “major change” in US growth prospects would force the central bank to change its 2020 rate rate, which is at 1.5% base rate. to 1.75% by the end of the year.

“Activities in China, and possibly worldwide, are likely to be impacted by the spread of the virus and travel restrictions and closings already in place,” Powell told reporters on January 29 after the Fed’s last meeting in Washington. “Of course, the situation is still at an early stage and it is very uncertain how far it will spread and how the macroeconomic impact will affect China and its immediate trading partners and neighbors as well as the whole world.”

“Given this uncertainty, I will not speculate about it here. I just want to tell you that we are of course closely monitoring the situation.”

With analysts lowering growth forecasts for China and a key US recession indicator flashing red again, Powell’s wait-and-see stance could be rigorously tested in the coming weeks, especially if the number of coronavirus cases outside of China should accelerate, or Officials in Beijing proved unable to stem his mainland advance.

“Overall, the threat posed by the outbreak of coronavirus in an already slow global growth environment highlights the potential for medium-term economic weakness in the United States,” said ING chief economist James Knightley. “It is impossible to predict the path of the virus, but it increases the chances that the Fed will cut interest rates at least once more to support the economy.”

The CME Group’s FedWatch tool, which measures market expectations regarding central bank interest rate changes, assumes a nearly 37% chance of a cut in June compared to just 18% in early January. By September, traders had priced in at least a 68% rate cut, with some bets even forecasting a Fed rate between 1% and 1.25%.

Bond markets are also beginning to show signs of concern about the growth prospects in the US due to the spread of the coronavirus, which makes China’s attempt to meet the purchase commitments under the Phase 1 trade agreement even more difficult.

The yield differential between 3-month Treasury bills and 10-year Treasury bills turned negative yesterday, creating what is known as an inverted yield curve, which many investors use as a warning sign of the slowdown or even decline in GDP data.

However, the US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of global competitors, was also well received in the currency markets and rose to a four-month high of 98.88 in early Tuesday when investors were betting on the relative outperformance of the domestic economy Compared to their global competitors.

“There is currently consensus that the US could continue to grow at a healthy pace despite the effects of the corona virus, which could mean that domestic stocks, government bonds and the dollar could continue to appreciate hand in hand.” said Gorilla Trades strategist Ken Berman.

Advertisement