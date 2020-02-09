Advertisement

Although Power will not return after the final on 9 February at Starz, there has already been talk of a spin-off. Power Book II: Ghost plays the star Mary J. Blige and Method Man per Entertainment Weekly, who respectively play a business woman and a lawyer. There are also reportedly other Power spin-offs in the works, the details of which are still behind, according to Deadline. “Some titles are prequels, some sequel, some spin-offs,” said Starz President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch, according to Deadline.

“There are many rich characters that we can choose to pull out of,” Hirsch said in the same interview as they danced around the issue. Newsweek reported that executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson in an On Air with Ryan Seacrest interview confirmed that two more spin-offs are still being made. “We have Power Book III; it is Raising Kanan and it is currently in the final stage of casting,” said the “Candy Shop” singer. “(A) and the third is in the writer’s room – Power Book IV.”

However, there are not many details about this upcoming series, because they might reveal “who does and who doesn’t die” in the Power final, according to Hirsch. However, the surviving characters are likely to return to the Power couplet, according to an interview Jackson did with USA Today. “I will not necessarily say how you will see them,” he said. “You may not see them in Power Book II. You may see them in a separate show.” The sequel takes place 48 hours after the events of the last Power episode, according to the same interview with USA Today; moreover, Power Book II will premiere in June, as Jackson Seacrest said.

Advertisement

Sean Zanni / Getty Images Entertainment / Getty Images

In Power Book II, Method Man plays a lawyer named Davis Maclean, while the undefined character of Blige is more street-conscious. “Power is clearly a male show, but has very strong female characters,” said showrunner Courtney Kemp in the aforementioned EW article. “(Mary’s character is) as smart, smart, and strategic as Ghost ever was, but her teachings do not come from books. We have always said that Ghost was a book-like child who always read. The insight of this woman comes from the street.”

Jackson told USA Today that he already wrote some music for Power Book III, which will take place in the 90s (not the 80s, as Jackson wrote on Instagram in 2018). “I’ve made and written things for it because it’s hard to find things that feel authentic to that time period,” he said.

Fortunately, Power fans will probably know more details in the coming weeks before they tune into the first of many spin-offs in June.

Advertisement