Salman Khan and Prabhudheva reunited for Dabangg 3, and although the response was not as good as expected, the director-actor duo for Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai reunited. The film will be released on oath this year and the actor is shooting for him. In an interview with a leading daily newspaper, Prabhudheva revealed something very interesting about Salman Khan from the film’s scenes. He said that Salman Khan is a perfectionist and gives 15 to 18 retakes for scenes even when it’s not needed. The filmmaker said this when asked about the actor’s dance skills. The director even added that directors and choreographers shouldn’t get Salman to do things, instead they should just let him do what he does best.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai will release this oath and after filming for Bigg Boss next weekend, he will shoot and wrap it up again by the end of February. The film also plays Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

