Advertisement

Samsung today announced a new version of 2020 smartphones that included a range of devices, including the S20 5G, S20 + 5G, S20 Ultra 5G, and the latest, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip.

MacRumors videographer Dan was present at Samsung’s Unpacked event in San Francisco and was able to spend a few practical hours with the new smartphones. Watch the video below for some details and opinions on Samsung’s new line of products, which will compete with both Apple’s current line of products and the upcoming 2020 smartphones that we expect in September.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eyuzjoNM64g [/ embed]

Advertisement

Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the second foldable device, but the first to come with a smartphone form factor. The device is initially a 6.7-inch smartphone, but can be folded in half to increase the pocket size.

The Z Flip is Samsung’s first foldable smartphone that uses a glass display. Samsung relies on the new ultra-thin foldable glass technology. The use of glass instead of a laminate material results in a nicer display and a device that feels higher overall.

The hinge feels more robust than the hinge in the Galaxy Fold. It is an attractive design because it can be set to several different angles and used in the so-called “flex mode” while it is half folded. In this mode, the lower half of the upper half is raised to activate hands-free mode, which can be used for selfies and unique photo opportunities.

Due to the hinge design and the way it should be used in multiple angles, the Z Flip is not as easy to open as conventional flip phones. It’s solidly built and doesn’t feel as fragile as the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung charges a whopping $ 1,380 for the Galaxy Z Flip. This is sensationally expensive for what is actually a gimmick, but it’s a high-quality, solid design that demonstrates what is possible with foldable display technology.

Samsung also showed off its new flagship devices, the Galaxy S20, S20 + and S20 Ultra, all of which have 5G connectivity, large batteries, huge frameless displays and impressive camera technology.

Samsung smartphones are between 6.2 and 6.9 inches tall and 6.9 inches at the top, especially for a device without a frame and with only a single pinhole at the top. All phones have HDR10 + support and 120 Hz refresh rates. However, if you use the 120 Hz refresh rate, you will need to reduce the resolution to 1080p.

There are some unique camera features, especially on the high-end Samsung S20 Ultra. It has a 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, a 108-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 48-megapixel telephoto camera and a depth camera.

The cameras were developed for improved images in low light conditions. Samsung showed an impressive 10x lossless zoom function, which offers a zoom of 100x on the S20 Ultra.

In terms of batteries, these smartphones have a capacity of 4,000 to 5,000 mAh, which exceeds everything that the iPhone currently has to offer. Samsung devices are definitely premium devices and bring Samsung’s best technology to keep smartphone users from “iPhone”, but they also have premium prices.

The Galaxy S20 costs $ 1,000, the S20 + $ 1,200, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra $ 1,400, and is slightly more expensive than the Galaxy Z Flip.

We will report in more detail about the Galaxy Z Flip and the new S20 smartphones from Samsung in the near future. We therefore expect to see some detailed comparisons with Apple smartphones starting this week.

Advertisement