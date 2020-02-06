Advertisement

The first Moto 360 watch appeared in 2014 with an Android operating system (now with an operating system) and a circular display – a design choice that some Apple Watch owners have wished for.

Motorola has discontinued its version of the Moto 360, but a third generation version recently appeared because the name was licensed to a company called eBuyNow. The new Moto 360 still looks and feels the same as older models. It runs on Wear OS and can be connected to an iPhone. So we thought we should take a look and compare it to the Apple Watch.

Priced at $ 350, the third-generation 42mm Moto 360 continues to use the same circular design as the original Moto 360 and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage. It has a heart rate monitor as well as GPS and NFC functions.

It has a 360 x 360 OLED panel that, like the new models of the “Apple Watch” series 5, is always switched on. In short, it’s pretty much like many of the Android-based Wear OS watches on the market.

You can pair watches that are running Wear OS with the PiPhone‌ so that the Moto 360 can be used instead of an ‌Apple Watch‌. However, since there is no native integration, it is simply not worth it. Functionality is limited to reading text messages, notifying text messages, and tracking fitness using Google Fit.

There’s no way to take calls, interact with text messages, or interact with other devices like Mac. At $ 350, there is no reason why an “iPhone” owner should buy a Wear OS watch like this from an “Apple Watch”, even if the circular design is appealing.

However, this is a good choice for Android users. The OLED display looks good for a smartwatch, there are two buttons for navigation, and it can run Google apps downloaded directly from the wrist. Wear OS can be customized so that quick actions like tracking training sessions, paying for purchases, and sending text are immediately available. In combination with apps, the functionality is not far from the functions of the “Apple Watch”.

On the other hand, it’s a bit sluggish and sometimes doesn’t respond to inputs for a few seconds. It is also sometimes prone to accidental disconnections. Google still has to improve the Wear OS in order to equate it with competing platforms like watchOS. For Android users looking for a smart watch option, however, the new Moto 360 is worth considering, even if it doesn’t come from Motorola.

What do you think about the Moto 360? Is the circular design something you’d like to see in the future? Let us know in the comments.

