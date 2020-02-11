Advertisement

Top 10 Orange County Softball Pre-Season Rankings:

1. Huntington Beach: Oilers start where they ended last season due to their pitching and ace Grace Uribe. Her question marks are embarrassed, especially with the loss of catcher Reanna Rudd at the end of the season, Tommy John Surgery. But with eight recurring starters, the Oilers have at least a few options.

2. Mater Dei: With Jolie Gustave (Syracuse), Riley Orcutt (Georgia) and Morgan McConnell (North Dakota) the Monarchs and the new trainer Sean Brashear convince. But like Huntington Beach, they have to find some runs and play a solid defense.

3. Marina: The Vikings will not sneak up on anyone this season. You are good at observing a mix of returning and newbies. Emily Rush returns as her ace and top hit, and she has help with the promising newcomer Anaya Togia.

4. Los Alamitos: The Griffins are again dangerous on the offensive as Sophia Nugent and Ali Belarde look like a strong 1-2 combination at the top of the lineup. Your questions will be in a circle after Sarah Ladd’s graduation.

Alyssa Brito of Pacifica celebrated her second home run of the second innings, played by Cypress Reliever Camryn Addimando, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, during her Empire League softball game at Pacifica High in Garden Grove. (Photo by Kevin Sullivan, Orange.) County Register / SCNG)

5. Pacifica: The Mariners should have one of the best crimes in the county with Alyssa Brito, Jacquelyn Bickar and Carlli Kloss. When the seniors Jordan Krone and Sarah Reisler are in a circle, the Mariners will be a tough team.

6. Santa Margarita: The Eagles are returning to several key players from last season, including Angie Yellen, Washington’s third third, and Mel Santos, the catcher. The key will be their pitching, which shows juniors Brooke Owens and Jayci Kruse.

7. Orange Lutheran: The Lancers were hard hit by the graduation, but don’t forget them. BYU-bound Taryn Lennon is still in a circle. She has three other high-level teammates who are strong players: Brenna Begin (Arizona State), Tayler Holcroft (Nevada) and Victoria Fragoso (Kentucky). Orange Lutherans also added Lexi Lacy to Yorba Linda Transfer.

8. Canyon: With an improving Kylee Magee in the circle, a lot of returnees, and a strong freshman class, the Comanches seem ready to take the next step.

9. Esperanza: The Aztecs are talented in some key areas. They bring the improved pitcher Emily Gomez and the dynamic batsman / defender Hannah Coor back to midfield. They also have a strong freshman class.

10T. Dana Hills: The reigning South Coast League champion completed Ace Terra Goetz, but returned with seven seniors and Junior Piper Tago for their battles against Aliso Niguel and San Juan Hills. The defense of the Dolphins could be excellent with midfielders Jackie Stilwell and Lola Holtby.

10T. JSerra: The Lions believe they are on the rise, and for good reason. Boise State’s Taylor Caudill is healthy and the Lions are more cohesive in their second season with Katie Stith.

