With various impact players on their way to Free Agency, the Tennessee TItans have their job for them out of season.

As things stand now, the Tennessee Titans have a shade of more than $ 50 million in cap space. This places them exactly in the middle of the peloton in terms of money.

However, the Titans could easily give themselves much more room by releasing a few players before the free office starts in March. Players such as Delanie Walker, Dion Lewis and Ryan Succop are names that will often be referred to as candidate candidates.

Although some of these movements are difficult for fans to handle, they may be needed if the Titans have plans to retain several of their free agents.

This is a very deep class of free agents for the Titans and is in contrast to 2019 when Kenny Vaccaro, Brett Kern and Kevin Pamphile were the largest free agents the Titans had to bring back.

This year I expect more than three players to be reduced due to the depth of the free agent class of the teams this time.

Not only does the starting QB of the teams, Ryan Tannehill, head for a free agency, but also the NFL hasty champion Derrick Henry, stud right tackle Jack Conklin and cornerback Logan Ryan.

Those are the four of the most important positions in a team, and the Titans seem to be wounded to lose one of them.

Let’s look at all 22 Titans on their way to a free agency and analyze what the Titans can do with each.

