The Tennessee Titans completed their 2020 coaching staff on Thursday, while also announcing the recruitment of former New Orleans Saints head coach Jim Haslett as the new coach of the linebackers within the team.

Haslett was not a name that was actually mentioned during the short search of Tennessee for a line boss coach, but the rent makes perfect sense.

Titan’s head coach Mike Vrabel spent the first four seasons of his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haslett was Vrabel’s defending coordinator for the first three of those seasons.

Vrabel did not really have a position at Pittsburgh (he was moved a lot), so when his contract ended, he signed with the New England Patriots.

Haslett was so impressed with Vrabel during his time in Pittsburgh that he told Bill Belichick in 2001 that New England had “a child who is smart and can play almost any position”.

In the same interview, via the Post-Gazette, Haslett noted that Vrabel was very, very intelligent.

Jim Haslett has always thought of Mike Vrabel pic.twitter.com/8sq6AhEjNB

– zach ragan (@zachTNT) 6 February 2020

Looking back, it should be clear early in Vrabel’s career that he was a future head coach. At that time, Haslett was one of the most appreciated defensive spirits in the competition. Being impressed by Vrabel’s knowledge of the game says a lot about the football spirit that the current Tennessee head coach possesses.

It sounds like it probably didn’t take much to convince Haslett, who didn’t coach in the NFL last season, to find his way to Nashville to work under Vrabel.

Featured image via Geoff Burke-VS TODAY Sport

