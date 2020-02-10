Advertisement

The condition of Muduli and her child is said to be stable.

Koraput: Incidents in which pregnant women are brought in slings and baby cots to hospitals because of lack of transportation in several remote areas of Odisha continue to cause inconvenience to villagers.

In another such incident, a pregnant woman was forced to use a noose to cross the river because there was no proper road link to a village in Koraput, Monday said.

Tribal woman Dhaben Muduli from Ghataguda village reportedly complained of labor pains under the Dasmantpur block in the district on Sunday. Subsequently, family members of Muduli carried them in a sling and waded 2 km through the Muran River to reach the Dasmantpur Community Health Center (CHC).

Due to the lack of a road to the village, the villagers of Ghataguda are often forced to wade through the Muran River, risking their lives. In 2011, two girls were reportedly drowned while crossing the river because there was no proper road leading to the village.

Even after repeated requests from locals, the district administration still needs to take measures to solve their problem.

In early November 2019, a pregnant woman from the village of Ambapadar was carried in a sling under the Dasamantpur block in the Koraput district due to the lack of a road connection to the village for about four kilometers.

