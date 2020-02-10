Advertisement

A preliminary settlement has been reached in the dispute between Western Forest Products and the striking United Steelworkers.

The deal comes just days after mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers resumed negotiations after pulling out earlier this week when they said the two sides had no chance of getting a deal.

The couple had overseen negotiations between the company and Steelworkers Local 1-1937, which had been on strike for eight months. It is the longest strike in coastal forest history.

The agreement, announced Monday morning, is tentative, but the company said in a statement that the union said it would recommend its members to accept the contract.

“With the support of specialty mediators Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers, we have reached a fair and equitable agreement that aligns the needs of our employees and our company,” said Don Demens, President and CEO of Western.

“This was a particularly challenging time and I am pleased that we have found a common basis through the efforts of everyone involved.”

Ready and Rogers were sent back to the dispute on Thursday when Secretary of Labor Harry Bains reappointed the couple as special agent in the collective bargaining dispute.

“This conflict has massively affected the workers and their families, as well as the entire coastal forest community. We want everyone to be able to work again, ”said Bains. “As Minister of Labor, I decided to mandate special agents Ready and Rogers with additional powers under the Labor Relations Act so that the parties can reach an agreement as soon as possible.”

–With files from Scott Brown

