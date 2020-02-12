Newbridge College

10

–

8th

Kilkenny College

Sam Prendergast was the match winner in Donnybrook when his penalty in the 62nd minute left Johne Murphy’s Newbridge College in a tense quarter-final of the Leinster Schools Senior Cup against the challenge of Kilkenny College.

Marcus Kiely of Newbridge College celebrates a goal. Photo: INPHO / Brian Reilly-Troy

After the resounding 45-7 win over CBC Monkstown in the opening game, Newbridge was very confident to get into this encounter. On the other hand, Kilkenny was field-tested due to her dramatic 13:10 triumph at Wesley College’s expense.

It was the South Kildare men who took the first step with winger Donal Conroy and almost canceled a free kick. However, a number of sales enabled her colleagues in Noreside to grow into the game, and Charlie Tector prevailed against Pieter Swanepoel in the 24th minute with a routine penalty.

Their chances of success were further increased just 60 seconds later when Matthew Hodgins landed in the right corner at the end of a lung explosion. Though Tector was on target with a series of place kick attempts, Kilkenny was content to put an 8-0 cushion on the break.

Determined to avoid a third reversal of the quarter-finals in a row, Newbridge shot back nine minutes after the restart. Captain Marcus Kiely rounded off a complicated move by crossing to the left of the posts, and Prendergast provided the extras to keep the minimum between the teams.

Similar to the game in Monkstown, Newbridge should go through a difficult first half and win another. A relentless Kilkenny continued to frustrate with a heroic defense, but they eventually advanced to the top shortly after the hour.

Pendergast shot in a left corner just outside the opposing 22 and effortlessly split the posts. As a result, Kilkenny suddenly had to watch the game, and they ended up looking for the last four spots.

Goalscorer for Newbridge College: M Kiely try, S Prendergast Stift, con.

Goal scorers for Kilkenny College: M Hodgins try C Cector Pen.

NEWBRIDGE COLLEGE: Shanahan J; D. Conroy, M. Kiely, S. Fata, D. O’Sullivan; S Prendergast, C King; P. Leavy, G. McNelis, Z. Ahmed; P O’Flaherty, D Manganese; M Dennis, C McGroary, D Lawlor.

Substitutions: B Watson for Leavy, L Berti Newman for Fata (both 40), L Dunleavy for McGroary (57), S Cahill for Kiely (64), H Masterson for Dennis (69).

KILKENNY COLLEGE: D O’Neill; G Edogun, M Hodgins, R Stark, A Stark; C Tector, J Coyle; S Neale, D O’Reilly, C Chamney; N. Pim, J. Caldbeck; J. Treacy, R. Jacob, J. Akanj Murphy.

Substitutions: C Reynolds for Treacy (13), H Dawson for O’Reilly (53), F O’Byrne for Akanj Murphy, L Foot for Coyle (both 54).

Referee: J Carvill (LRR).