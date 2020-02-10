Advertisement

The first ranking of NCAA had little impact at the top of the AP Top 25, but a three-game losing streak beat preseason No. 1 Michigan State out of the poll.

Baylor remained number 1 in the Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released today, two days after he was the best overall seed in the provisional rankings of the NCAA Division I Basketball Committee. The Bears received 48 votes in the first place from a media panel of 64 people.

Gonzaga remained at number 2 and received 15 votes in first place, despite the fact that the number 3 was overall seed behind Kansas in the Saturday released NCAA rankings.

Advertisement

The Jayhawks had one vote in first place and San Diego State, the only remaining undefeated team in Division I, remained at number 4 after being ranked as number 1 seed in the Eastern region of the NCAA tournament.

Louisville remained No. 5 for a week in which No. 10 Seton Hall, which moved up two places, was the only addition to the top 10.

The biggest change: preseason # 1 Michigan State dropped out of the # 16 poll, thanks to a three-game losing streak.

The Spartans struggled with Joshua Langford because of a foot injury and star Cassius Winston grieving after his brother was murdered just before the season started.

Michigan State lost Saturday to rival Michigan and became the first team since Kentucky in 2013-14 to drop out after the preseason was No. 1.

“We have played in every game except one,” said coach Tom Izzo, Michigan. “And yet we come so close, we cut large leads … it is almost like we are brain dead, and that has to change.”

The NCAA created the first rankings as a taste of the selection process prior to the selection Sunday on March 13.

The basketball committee had Baylor (21-1, 10-0 Big 12) as seed number 1 in the South region on the basis of games up to and including Friday. The Bears defeated 78-70 in Oklahoma State on Saturday and became the first team in this parity season to remain number 1 for four consecutive weeks.

Baylor is the first Big 12 team since Kansas in 2008 to win 20 consecutive games and has the longest series of congress wins since opening 10-0 in 1948.

The NCAA closed Kansas as the number 1 seed in the Midwest Region and the Jayhawks followed with a 14-point win over TCU on Saturday.

Gonzaga, the number 1 seed in the West, turned his rivalry against Saint Mary’s into a joke and handed de Gaels their worst home loss in 19 years with a 90-60 win in Moraga. The Zags have won 17 times since they lost to Michigan on November 29.

San Diego State earned a number 1 seed from the NCAA, but because the Aztecs were behind Gonzaga, they were number 1 in the eastern region of New York.

HALL ACCESS

Nr. 10 Seton Hall has matched its highest ranking since climbing to No. 7 in 2000-01.

Myles Powell and a huge win over then-no. 10 Villanova had something to do with it.

Powell, a senior, has achieved billing as one of the best college basketball players this season, with an average of 21.9 points and 4.8 assists. He had 19 points in the Pirates’ 70-64 win over Villanova and broke a 17-game road-losing streak for the Wildcats.

Seton Hall went up two places to compete in the top 10 for the second time this season.

BROWN NITTANY LION

Penn State had little chance for the season in a full Big Ten, selected to finish ninth in the preseason poll.

The Nittany Lions have proven that skeptics have been wrong so far, extending their winning series to six games with victories over dan-no. 16 Michigan State and Minnesota.

Penn State had the biggest climb of the week in the AP Top 25 and rose nine places to number 13, the highest ranking since 1995-96.

MOVE IN / OUT

Marquette is ranked for the first time this season and climbs to number 18 after routing No. 19 Butler.

Texas Tech returned to the AP Top 25 after a two-week absence and arrived at No. 24 after victories in Oklahoma and Texas.

Arizona dropped out of number 23 after a home loss against UCLA on Saturday.

RISES FALL

Colorado had the largest climb behind Penn State and climbed eight places to No. 16 after victories over California and Stanford. Houston was five places higher than number 20.

LSU dropped eight places to No. 25 after losing to Vanderbilt and No. 11 Auburn. Nr. 15 Villanova fell five places.

Advertisement