President Donald Trump will speak on Thursday at the 68th Annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC.

The annual event brings around 3,500 people to Washington for networking, prayer and meeting for a few days – including the central event, breakfast.

The event started in 1953 when lawmakers asked former President Dwight Eisenhower to join them for a “morning meal” in the spirit of Jesus.

Since then, every president has spoken to the gathering organized by The Fellowship Foundation, a nonprofit religious organization that aims to bring together political, religious, and business leaders.

Breakfast is served in the Washington Hilton’s International Ballroom. Previous speakers included Mother Teresa, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, and television producers Mark Burnett and Roma Downey.

The elected Vice President of Taiwan, Lai Ching-te, will be among the invited elected officials, diplomats, and religious and political leaders this year.

It airs live on television and begins at 7:30 a.m.Eastern Time. Here you can see everything live.

