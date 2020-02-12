President Donald Trump will make a rare visit to California next week, including a stop in the Coachella Valley for a fundraiser.

According to an invitation from The Desert Sun, Trump will be present on Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison’s Rancho Mirage estate on Wednesday, February 19. The assembly will invoice the invitation as a golf excursion and reception.

Also hosted at the Riverside County event are Republican National Committee chairmen Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks Jr., national finance chairman Todd Ricketts, and Brad Parscale, campaign leader for Trump’s re-election.

Tickets range from $ 100,000 for a photo opportunity and a two-person golf trip to $ 250,000 for a discussion board, a photo opportunity, and a two-person golf trip, the newspaper said.

Riverside County’s Republican Party leader Jonathan Ingram said the newspaper Trump visits the area is “immensely important” to the local GOP.

“It shows that he understands that California really is important to being Republican and Conservative,” said Ingram.

No further details on the President’s travel plans have been released. He is expected to be in the Los Angeles area for a fundraising dinner on Tuesday evening, February 18.