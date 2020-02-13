UNITED STATES (WSYR-TV) – President Trump supports Republican congressional candidate Claudia Tenney from the 22nd district.

In a tweet, the president said she was strong on crime, limits, and tax cuts.

Tenney runs to regain the seat she lost to Anthony Brindisi in 2018.

, @ ClaudiaTenney is a fantastic candidate in New York, where she was a great member of Congress. She is strong in crime, limits, tax cuts, your number 2A and she loves our military and our vets. Claudia has my complete and complete confirmation! https://t.co/pU36bNWR3t

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 12, 2020

More from NewsChannel 9:

Salt City Market: The conversation

President Trump supports Claudia Tenney for the 22nd district

Burglary and rape reported most crimes at American universities

The application process for the second round of federal reimbursements for migrant aid begins on Monday

Border officials use Taser to fight suspected human smugglers in Burger King

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9