Advertisement

WASHINGTON, DC (WSYR-TV) – President Trump declared victory after his acquittal in the Senate impeachment process, and the President took the time to thank his defense team, including Nordland Republican representative, Elise Stefanik.

“I wanted to promote her and thought she looked good, she looked like good talent. But when she opened that mouth, I didn’t realize you killed her, Elise. You killed her There’s a big story in the New York Post. I love the New York Post because it treats me well, ”said Trump.

Utah’s Republican Mitt Romney was the only GOP senator to cross party lines and vote in favor of the conviction.

Advertisement

More from NewsChannel 9:

President Trump thanks the North Country representative for working on his defense team

Indictment: Walmart gunman suspected of “intimidating and intimidating” Hispanics

Trishton Jackson receives invitation to the NFL Combine

Syracuse women’s basketball holds Boston College for an important street win

WATCH: 1 on 1 with John Desko, Lacrosse coach of the men from Syracuse

For more local news, visit NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @ NewsChannel9

Advertisement