February 8, 2020 11:36 a.m.

Emily Oliver

Posted 8 Feb 2020 at 11:36 am

The Democratic presidential candidate, the former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, speaks at the ??? US. Winter Conference of Mayors, Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

SPOKANE, Washington – As the 2020 presidential election approaches, candidate Mike Bloomberg opens his second office in Washington State, this time in Spokane, on Saturday.

The office will serve as the basis for organizing operations in Washington’s 5th congressional district, Bloomberg campaign personnel said.

“Mike Bloomberg is committed to mobilizing Democrats across Washington, defeating Donald Trump and building the infrastructure that Democrats need to win the Washington ticket,” said Grant Lahmann, Washington State director.

Volunteers and campaign employees will be at the new office location from 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at 821 W. 2nd Ave, Suite 102 to celebrate the opening.

