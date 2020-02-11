Advertisement

Shortly after Presley Gerber shared his face tattoo with the world via Instagram, he was back on the platform to defend his new ink. “You don’t know how I feel. You are not in my head,” Gerber said in a clip captured by a Twitter user. After being asked by an online follower about the meaning of the tattoo, Gerber replied: “I don’t feel very understood, I think.” According to page six, he later added that he felt “his whole life” misunderstood.

The outlet also reported that Gerber told onlookers that he would not have received the tattoo if he personally thought it would be a problem. “If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn’t want this, I wouldn’t have done it. I think that’s pretty obvious.”

Some social media homies came to Gerber’s help. “Imagine a set of strangers only appreciating your appearance / famous genetics to condemn you for ‘ruining yourself’ with a face tattoo,” wrote a follower. “Way to reduce a person to a mere model for your pleasure. Pretty sure he can do what he wants with his skin peel.”

Gerber closed with a final message for his haters. “I just wanted to come over here and say if someone ** told me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or something like that,” he said, “I’ll give you my address, I promise, and you can come and say it in my face. “Yikes!

Speaking of face, that controversial tattoo was not his first piece of ink, and it probably won’t be his last.

