Cork City and Preston North End have signed a contract with the League of Ireland Club, which is believed to be of the order of 500,000 euros.

The deal is based in part on the championship paying in advance to buy out the sell-out clauses that City benefited from after the transfer of players like Sean Maguire, Alan Browne and Kevin O’Connor to Deepdale.

The agreement is also expected to provide for further talks about the future extent of Preston’s involvement in City. It remains to be seen whether this will eventually lead to a takeover bid by the English club’s parent company, but such a move would require the support of fans belonging to Leesiders.

Former Leeds United chairman Peter Ridsdale, who acts as advisor to Preston and his billionaire Trevor Hemmings, was in Cork this week to negotiate the terms for an injection that would give the club timely boost after a difficult period on and off the bank gives pitch.

Last season was one that should be forgotten for the 2017 double winners, as City suffered a dramatic slump in form with a budget based on another title challenge and qualification for Europe and got into a relegation battle that was detrimental to the collapse of the Attendance and earnings at Turner’s Cross.

On another hit from the square, City was also affected by the fire at the Douglas Shopping Center, which forced the club’s store to be temporarily closed before moving to Mahon Point.

In December, the club confirmed that it had reached a total agreement of € 88,817.02 with the Revenue Commissioners, including penalties and fees for the period from January 2016 to August 2017.

City said the billing relates to VAT returns and is due to an incorrect interpretation of the VAT refund rules for certain football-related expenses.

In a statement published at the time, the club added:

The amount owed was paid in full, the matter has been fully resolved, and it will have no impact on the future business or operations of the football club.

Examiner Sport, however, assumes that City has since had a separate six-digit tax liability compared to the previous year, a debt that has now been fully paid.

This agreement helped pave the way for obtaining an SSE Airtricity League season 2020 club license, which City, as confirmed last night, was shared with all other Premier Division clubs.

Among the best-known victims of last year’s challenging season for the rebels were the most successful manager in club history, John Caufield, and his assistant and then successor, John Cotter, before the former Longford Town player and ex-manager Neale Fenn took over August and after a poor start, the team managed to get the season to safety before the end of the season.

As a result, however, a number of established names left the club, so that City starts the 2020 season with an almost completely new look and a particularly youthful squad.

Ascended Shelbourne are visitors on the opening night of Turner’s Cross tomorrow, but the game plan has given City a real double strike in the next two games – within three days against FAI cup winners Shamrock Rovers and league champions Dundalk.

“Yes, it’s tough,” admitted Manager Fenn, “but as much as we want to get off to a good start, I wouldn’t be carried away if we did, and I certainly wouldn’t be upset if we didn’t get dressed. ‘ t.

If we lose the first few games, will we tear everything up and say that we’ve done everything wrong in the past six weeks? No, we will believe in what we do.

“I think the players we have are exciting to see, I really do.”

And since City now appears to be on a much more solid financial footing, there will be a feeling that the entire club can go into battle again.