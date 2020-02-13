Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

Preview and predictions for the best basketball playoff games for girls on Thursday.

DEPARTMENT 1

NO. 11 ALISO NIGUEL (20-8) VS. NO. 9 HUNTINGTON BEACH (22-5)

Where when: Huntington Beach, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Something has to give. The Wolverines accelerate the pace, while the Oilers are characterized by fixed games in half the field and solid defense. Aliso Niguel made nine of 34 3-pointers in their last home loss to South Coast League champion San Clemente. That percentage is fine, but the problem was with the foul limit: 6 for 19. Will the Wolverines shoot better on the street in the playoffs? The good news for the Wolverines is that they may be sportier than the Oilers and have a size advantage. Aliso Niguel also played a harder schedule.

Forecast: Aliso Niguel

DEPARTMENT 2A

NO. 10 TESORO (16-12) VS. NO. 18 SUNNY HILLS (18-5)

Where when: Sunny Hills, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: The titans are ranked higher in Orange County, but it is the higher rank of the Lancers in the CIF-SS poll that has earned them the home game. Sunny Hills is 13th, while Tesoro is surprisingly unranked. The titans played the fifth toughest schedule in the division and the highest among teams in Orange County. They also recently lost to San Clemente 62-58 in the South Coast League. The Lancers may not have an answer for the 6-foot Katie Swan either. Your tallest player is 5-foot-9.

Forecast: Tesoro

DEPARTMENT 3A

BECKMAN (16-10) VS. ANAHEIM (22-4)

Where when: Anaheim, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Outook: This appears to be a tough game for the colonists, who ranked 13th in the division and almost reached the state final last season. Beckman is not listed, but played the 11th toughest in the division, including second place in the county after Yorba Linda. The Patriots finished fourth in the balanced Pacific Coast League, but defeated the later Champion University. Can you draw another surprise? Anaheim follows a winning streak of 18 games.

Forecast: Anaheim