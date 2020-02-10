Advertisement

Preview of the top boys basketball playoff games on Wednesday, February 12th.

DEPARTMENT 1

NO. 12 ORANGE LUTHERAN (13-13) VS. NO. 19 CYPRESS (23-5)

Where when: Cypress, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Orange Lutheran has lost 10 games and was last in the Trinity League, but the Lancers still found their way into Division 1 playoffs. Cypress won 15 games in a row and qualified for the third consecutive Empire League championship.

Cypress is run by two very athletic seniors: Eddie Spencer and Elijah Vaielua. Spencer leads the team in points per game (17.0) and Vaielua averages a double-double with 11 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. Junior Christian Chai scores an average of 12.3 points per game and shoots 39 percent from the 3-point range.

Orange Lutheran is led by Tibet Görner, who has offers from Nebraska and UC Santa Barbara and has sparked recruitment interest at Creighton.

The Lancers defeated Cypress 71-58 in the Coyote Classic tournament on December 7th. Gorner had 27 points in that game and Eric Goodrich had 23 for the Lancers.

Cypress is the hottest team and has a unique home edge, but Görner is the biggest and best player Cypress has seen in months.

NO. 23 TRABUCO HILLS (15-13) VS. NO. 6 CANYON (19-9)

Where when: Canyon, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Canyon believes it should be the best public school team in Orange County this year. The Comanches had missed two starters, but managed to beat Villa Park last week and win the Crestview League championship.

Canyon is one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the county. Jake Martin leads the county with 3 pointers made (97), and Nathan Williams also ends up in the top 10 in the county in this category.

Trabuco Hills finished last in the South Coast League, which isn’t shameful considering it’s probably the second best and deepest league in the province. The Mustangs defeated San Clemente in the regular season final in extra time. Joey Longo had a game-high 16 points for the Mustangs. Aryan Talle is also a threat to Trabuco Hills.

Canyon is the favorite in this game, but Trabuco Hills is battle-proven and won’t be intimidated by the Comanches. The Mustangs have faced four times this season with top teams like Capistrano Valley and Mission Viejo. The Comanches play excellent defense and Trabuco needs great shooting games from Longo and Talle to stay competitive.

DEPARTMENT 2AA

NO. 18 LA HABRA (19-9) VS. NO. 17 TESORO (21-4)

Where when: Tesoro, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Tesoro has regained his identity after suffering a shocking loss to Dana Hills on January 24. The titans were understaffed in this game and played without Kaden Garrett and a flu-ridden Matt DeAngelo. Since then, Tesoro has dominated El Toro and Laguna Hills, winning a 10-point victory over second place in San Juan Hills.

DeAngelo is one of the top scorers in Orange County and a player who can score 20 points in one half. Senior Mike Mahlen has proven to be an excellent scorer in the second half of the league game. He scored 41 points in a win against El Toro on January 29th.

La Habra has been in the Freeway League title race all season, but did poorly in the season finale against Sonora, losing 64-38. Dominic Pritchett had 14 points for the Highlanders in this game and has been the leaders on both sides for coach Aaron Riekenberg this season. Dylan Damico and Erik Howlin are effective goal scorers for La Habra and must do their part for La Habra to keep up with Tesoro’s shooters.

La Habra has not done well against other top teams in the county this season, losing two losses to Canyon, one loss to JSerra and one loss to Capo Valley of 37 points. Tesoro is not as good as these three teams, but it is far better than the Freeway League teams that La Habra defeated this season.

NO. 14 EDISON (17-11) VS. NO. 4 FAIRMONT PREP (19-8)

Where when: Fairmont Prep, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Edison played a very difficult nonleague schedule and successfully prepared the Chargers for the league game. Together with Newport Harbor, the Chargers are the co-champions of the Surf League for the second time in a row. Edison played tournaments against Mater Dei, Los Osos and Mission Viejo this season and took his lumps.

Trey Wilborn, Connor Collins and Jackie Kwok are all able to score 20 points for Edison. Luke Serven and Bradley Luna are athletic and the teams coached by Rich Boyce are always excellent on the defensive.

Fairmont Prep is the best team Edison has seen since playing Mater Dei in November. Atin Wright tops the circle leaderboard this season with 22.8 points per game. Chol Deng and Cory Johnson are also in the double digits of points per game on average, and Pape Sisse is a three-year starter with playoff experience. Sophomore Lamine Niang has an average of 2.4 blocks per game for the huskies.

Edison didn’t have to deal with a Fairmont Prep team in the league game. The chargers must play excellent defense and shoot well from a distance of 3 points to remain competitive in this game.

DEPARTMENT 3AA

DANA HILLS (18-8) VS. PORTOLA (17-11)

Where when: Portola, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Portola won its first basketball championship in school history this season and will try to win its first home game on Wednesday. The bulldogs are run by the seniors Mohsen Hashemi, Omar Habibeh and Robert Giraldy. Portola has won nine games in a row since losing his Pacific Coast League debut against Beckman.

Dana Hills lost to San Juan Hills in the season finale with a summer theater, which put the Dolphins in third place in the Sea View League. Harrison Wiese, a 6-foot-7-year-old, is the best dolphin player and he is the greatest player Portola has seen since the league game started. Miles Ettinger, Grayson Holtby and Chris Na are multi-year starters who have played in large games for the Dolphins.

Last season, Dana Hills won two playoff games and reached the quarter-finals of Division 4AA, where it lost to Pacifica Christian. Portola defeated Garden Grove’s Santiago in the first round of Division 4AA playoffs before losing to Moorpark in round two.

Portola went 1-5 this season against teams from the South Coast and Sea View leagues. But those losses came from Trabuco Hills, San Clemente and Tesoro, who are better teams than Dana Hills.

EL DORADO (18-10) VS. MARK KEPPEL (23-5)

Where when: Mark Keppel, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: El Dorado enters the playoffs with a hot losing streak after defeating North Hills League champion Yorba Linda. The win drove El Dorado past Brea Olinda and secured second place in the league ranking.

John Bakke leads the Golden Hawks with 18 points and 9 rebounds per game. Jake Duthoy also gives an average of two points per game (13.6).

Keppel is the co-champion of the Almont League with Schurr and is in the playoffs as the league’s second-placed team. Laird Anderson and Michael Granados are able to score high scores for the Aztecs. Center Diego Bustillo is a real rebound for Keppel, and the matchup between him and Bakke is a must.

El Dorado is the underdog in this game, but Bakke’s chance to score gives the Golden Hawks a chance.

DEPARTMENT 4A

KENNEDY (14-11) VS. SAVANNA (8-18)

Where when: Savannah, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Outlook: Savanna is the only team in Orange County to remain victorious in the nonleague game and still reach the playoffs. The rebels went 8-2 in the Orange League to land behind league champions Century.

The rebels are led by Seniors Tyler Rude and Michael Schoffstall, both of whom score an average of more than 10 points per game. Shamonte Rogers is an outstanding soccer player with an average of over 10 rebounds per game.

Kennedy finished last in the Empire League, but ended the regular season positively with an angry win over Tustin. Aidan Kosaka and Isaac Monney are the leaders of the Fighting Irish who are the favorites in this game.

Savanna has a chance in this game because winning gives a team confidence and the rebels have recently won, even though it’s against weaker Orange League competitions. Rogers will also be the best athlete on the court, which will make Kennedy at least a little worried.

