Preview of the top boys basketball games on Thursday, February 6th.

NO. 6 CANYON (18-9, 5-0) VS. NO. 7 VILLA PARK (24-3, 4-1)

Where when: Villa Park, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Calls: Crestview League Championship

Outlook: On Tuesday, Canyon prevailed against Esperanza and won his third consecutive Crestview League championship. If the Comanches lose to Villa Park, the two teams will share the championship title for the second year in a row.

The Comaches are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the county. Seniors Nathan Williams and Jake Martin are made in 3 hands in the top 10 in Orange County. Martin leads the county with 96 3s.

Villa Park have won their last two league games with an average of 35 points. Riley Schroeder is the top scorer of the Spartans and Villa Park also receives great contributions from Damien Parker and 6-foot-9 Garrett Andre.

Canyon defeated Villa Park 53-52 in one of the most exciting games of the season on January 24. Martin made six 3 points and had a game high 24 points.

This is one of the best rivalries in Orange County basketball and it is the best game of the night.

NO. 8 SONORA (22-5, 9-0) VS. NO. 16 LA HABRA (19-8, 8-1)

Where when: La Habra, Thursday, 7.30 p.m.

Calls: Freeway League Championship

Outlook: Sonora already won part of the championship when she defeated Buena Park on Tuesday. La Habra won the championship last season with an immaculate record.

La Habra gave Sonora its toughest league game of the season on January 21st. The Raiders overtook the Highlanders 59-56 in a game that got the last ball. Tobin Igros scored a free throw to extend Sonora’s lead to three in 14 seconds. La Habra tried a 3-pointer to the buzzer but missed it.

Igros had a team high of 14 points for Sonora in this game and Daniel Esparza and Ian Jones each scored 13 points.

Dylan Damico had a game high of 19 points for La Habra and Erik Howland scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half.

This is also one of the major rivalries in high school basketball and is held in front of a large audience.

NO. 23 DANA HILLS (18-7, 5-2), VS. SAN JUAN HILLS (10-17, 4-3)

Where when: San Juan Hills, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Calls: Second place in the Sea View League

Outlook: These are two of the most unique teams this season in Orange County. Dana Hills was generally considered a good team that would prevail against bad teams and lose to anyone who made a record profit. The Dolphins destroyed this reputation by defeating Tesoro on January 24th.

San Juan Hills trainer Jason Efstathiou has trained with neuropathy, a disease that attacks your nerves and affects only one percent of diabetics.

The stallions have suffered close losses against high-ranking teams such as Santa Margarita, Cypress, Newport Harbor and Tesoro.

Adam Weingard leads the stallions and regularly scores in the double-digit range. John Mcfadden had a game high of 12 points on January 10 when San Juan Hills defeated Dana Hills. Cooper Kitaen, Niko Trimino and Ryan Perucci always threaten to have a big game.

Dana Hills is barred from a playoff spot in Division 3AA. The Dolphins have an experienced cast of senior citizens who have started over several years. Harrison Wiese is 6-foot-7 and the best player on the team. Miles Ettinger and Grayson Holtby played well in the league game and Chris Na is a point guard leading the offensive.

NO. 1 MATER DEI (21-6, 8-1) VS. NO. 2 JSERRA (21-6, 6-3)

Where when: JSerra, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Calls: JSerra can secure second place with a win and defeat by St. John Bosco

Outlook: It’s usually exciting to see the top two teams in the district compete against each other, but the first meeting between the two teams was a letdown and the anticipation for the second meeting was lukewarm.

Mater Dei took the lead at half-time by 31 points and defeated the Lions 64:27 on January 22nd. Five monarchs scored a double-digit goal, with Devin Askew leading the way with 16 points.

JSerra shot only 27 percent of the field in this loss, but the Lions have played better lately. Utah signer Ian Martinez suffered an injury, but the young Lions closed the gap. Mac Bowman scored 27 points in Tuesday’s win against Orange Lutheran, making seven out of 12 threes. Justin Williams had 10 points and 10 assists.

Mater Dei has the size advantage with Wilhelm Breidenbach, Nick Davidson and Harrison Hornery, all of whom are at least 6-foot-8. It is difficult for the monarchs to score, but JSerra should shoot better than when they first met and make the game more competitive.

NO. 10 MISSION VIEJO (22-5, 4-3) VS. NO. 3 CAPISTRANO VALLEY (25-2, 7-0)

Where when: Capistrano Valley, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Calls: None. Just a fun matchup.

Outlook: Capo Valley is the best public school team in Orange County this season. The Cougars had a 17-game winning streak before losing to St. Augustine of San Diego in the Nike Extravaganza last weekend. Capo recovered and defeated Trabuco Hills to secure overall victory in the South Coast League on Tuesday.

The last time Capo Valley won a championship was in 2018 when they won the Sea View League and then won the CIF-SS Division 2AA championship with All-County Guard Dawson Baker. The Cougars have a mixed attack this season with contributions from Conner Gleason, Langston Redfield, Zach Roberts, Brody Sumner and Spencer Egbert.

Mission Viejo has guaranteed second place in the league, but will share it with San Clemente if the Tritons win against Trabuco Hills on Thursday and lose the Diablos. The Diablos suffered a defeat against Aliso Niguel on Tuesday, but are a virtual castle to win the CIF-SS Division 2AA playoffs with 22 wins.

Mission Viejo is led by seasoned seniors Nathan Hewitt, Griff Higgins, Rey Cabiling and Jake Conerty, who all started for coach Troy Roelen at least two years ago. Junior Presley Eldridge is also an important contributor to the Diablos.

The Diablos gave Capo Valley its toughest league test of the season in a 41–40 loss on January 8th. Capo Valley only scored 43 points against Trabuco Tuesday and a season low 36 against St. Augustine. If Capo Valley has a bad shooting night, it might be ready for a surprise before the playoffs begin next week.

