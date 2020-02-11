Advertisement

With our “Every State Has a History” series, “CBS This Morning” examines how problems on the campaign path affect people across the country.

New Hampshire, where the nation cast its first votes for the 2020 primary cycle on Tuesday, is among the top 5 states for opioid-related deaths. With a mortality rate twice that of the national average, Democrats stopped in opioid rehab facilities across the state in 2020 to stay in touch with a problem that plagued many American families.

The Wilson family has been struggling with drug abuse for generations and, according to 64-year-old Paula Wilson, “the addiction cycle is strong”.

Wilson, a recovering opioid addict who has struggled with alcoholism, has been taking care of her 16-year-old grandson for eight years.

“He is a high-risk child because of a number of factors – his early childhood experiences, family history,” she told CBS News’ Major Garrett. “My two husbands were addicted to heroine. Three of my children were multidrug users, but opioids were their preferred drug.”

Democratic primary candidates asked questions about opioids at almost every stop in New Hampshire, demanding everything from classifying addiction as a medical problem to prosecuting large pharma managers. Personal harm has already been done to Wilson, who says, “We are raising a nation of parentless children that are directly related to the opioid crisis.”

“The biggest loss is this grandchildren relationship. It’s something to worry about,” she said.

The history of the Wilson family is not unique. Research has shown that the number of children in care across the country due to parent drug use has more than doubled in the past 20 years. Some experts have linked this to the opioid epidemic.

Despite his family problems, Wilson’s grandson Devon, who swims and runs on the track, said he had seen enough addiction. He said he was not afraid of the future. “I’m not scared at all,” he said.

