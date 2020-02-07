Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attending an event in Assams Kokrajhar to celebrate the signing of the Bodo Pact, took another blow to Congressman Rahul Gandhi to make the final comment.

“Kabhi kabhi log danda marne ki baatein map grove. This is a modification that has no effect on modes as it is blessed and protected by the blessings of sisters and mothers, ”said the Prime Minister.

On Thursday, in response to the presidential address discussion, Modi referred to the congressional leader’s remarks on “Youth beats modes due to lack of sticks jobs” and said he would increase the number of Surya Namaskars (a yoga exercise) ) so that his back can carry the sticks.

The Prime Minister underlined that his government would not allow violence to return to the northeast.

“I welcome everyone who was part of the Bodo Land movement and joined the mainstream. After five decades, in full harmony, the expectations and aspirations of all partners in the Bodo-Land movement were respected, ”said the Prime Minister.

This is the Prime Minister’s first visit to the northeast since protests against the Citizenship Change Act last December.

The Bodo Agreement was signed on January 27 by the central government with four political groups from the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB), the All Bodo Students’ Union and a civil society group. The goal is to bring about lasting peace in the Bodo-dominated areas of Assam.

