Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India would be welcoming US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to India on February 24th.

“Very pleased that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on February 24th and 25th. India will give our esteemed guests an unforgettable welcome. This visit is very special and will further strengthen the friendship between India and the United States, ”Modi said on Twitter.

This visit is very special and will make a great contribution to further strengthening the friendship between India and the United States.

– Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), February 12, 2020

“India and the United States share a common commitment to democracy and pluralism. Our nations work together extensively on a variety of issues. A solid friendship between our nations speaks not only for our citizens, but also for the whole world, ”he said in the second tweet.

The visit is intended to strengthen the strategic partnership. Aside from Delhi, Trump is said to travel to Ahmedabad, where India hosted a Howdy Modi! Public reception in Houston.

“I’m looking forward to going to India,” Trump said when the White House announced the schedule for his visit to India. “He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) is a friend of mine. He’s a great gentleman, ”the US President replied to a question.

Trump spoke about the agenda, saying that a trade deal with India is only possible if it is the “right deal,” suggesting that negotiators from both countries have yet to find it.

“We wanted to do something, but we’ll see,” President Trump told reporters at the White House when asked if he should sign a trade deal during the visit. “If we can make the right deal, we’ll do it.”

Trump did not elaborate on this. However, the United States is striving for better access to the Indian market for its milk and medical device manufacturers and some other concessions to deal with the larger and more complex issues of a free trade agreement and other problems in the short term, at a different time.

In return, Indians are trying to restore their benefits under a preferred U.S. trade regime called Generalized System of Preferences, which the Trump administration suspended last summer because India had refused to allow US companies to enter the market.

Trump and First Lady Melania Tump are starting a two-day visit to India on February 24, the two sides said at the same time. Ahmedabad is probably her first stop, followed by New Delhi and a short stop in Agra on the way back to the United States.

