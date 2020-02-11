Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Arvind Kejriwal on the overwhelming victory of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi on Tuesday.

Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for winning the Delhi general election. I wish them all the best to meet the aspirations of the Delhi people, ”Modi tweeted.

The AAP was well on the way to winning 62 seats in the 70-seat Delhi assembly, while the BJP was heading for victory with eight seats – far less than the party claimed it would win.

Modi was one of the BJP heavyweights who fought for the BJP and took part in two election campaigns on February 3rd and 4th.

At the first rally, he said the BJP did what it promised when he called for votes to “change the fate of Delhi and make the city safe, modern, and clean.”

At his second rally, Modi said a wave in favor of BJP had left many people sleepless. He subsequently accused the AAP of having shut down the centre’s welfare system, such as Ayushman Bharat’s health insurance system. “But that won’t happen after February 11th,” he said.

When the AAP came home on Tuesday, Jagat Prakash Nadda, the new president of BJP, also tweeted that the party would play its role as a constructive opposition and address public issues in the assembly.

Delhi BJP chief and Lok Sabha Manoj Tiwari MP, who claimed that the BJP with at least 48 seats would regain power in the state capital, said the party would analyze why it had failed to meet its own expectations.

