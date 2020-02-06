Advertisement

WASHINGTON –

A prime ministerial delegation will be in Washington this weekend to support cross-border business ties with their American counterparts and to hedge their bets when a new and uncertain era of managed North American trade begins.

Saskatchewan Prime Minister Scott Moe, this year President of the Council of the Federation, will lead a group of provincial leaders, including Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford, Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney, Francois Legault in Quebec and Blaine Higgs, the Prime Minister of New Brunswick.

The prime ministers take part in the winter meeting of the National Governors Association, a three-day meeting from Friday where Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, president of the association this year, invoices his ongoing ‘Infrastructure: Foundation for Success’ initiative as a focal point. Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland will also be there for meetings with US officials in the margins of the conference.

Part of the group’s mission is to await Canada’s gratitude for the US-Mexico-Canada agreement, the new North American trade pact that President Donald Trump signed into law last week, and is awaiting ratification at the lower house .

But the other part will be a preventative effort against a cyclical trade barrier that threatens to make a comeback in the USMCA era: Buy American, the protectionist element that was last raised by Barack Obama in a 2009 incentive package designed to protect the country. help dig the great recession.

“We can’t afford to step back and wait,” Ford told an audience of executives in Toronto last week when he teased the Ontario government’s plans for a new trade agreement with Ohio to gain access. to improve markets and contracts.

Ohio alone represents around $ 2.5 billion in procurement options, he added.

“We are taking action because Buy American policies are harming businesses and employees in Ontario. We are working with the federal government to ensure that Canada is exempt from Buy American provisions at the federal level. We are now working on a made-in scenario solution that allows us to stand up for employees and businesses in Ontario. “

Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that the White House is kicking ties with a plan to withdraw from a $ 1.7 trillion purchasing agreement with members of the World Trade Organization, including Canada. The so-called Government Procurement Agreement, such as the old NAFTA, gives potential Canadian bidders preferential access to government contracts. Those provisions were excluded from USMCA.

Buy American has been an ever-present problem for companies in Canada, even with the World Trade Organization Agreement, said Dan Ujczo, an international trade lawyer at Dickinson Wright in Columbus, Ohio. In other cases, such as defense contracts, there are independent contracts that remain intact, he added.

“However, the key is to have American companies that rely on Canadian products in their supply chains,” Ujczo said.

“We did this during the Obama stimulus. It’s deja vu again.”

Mark Agnew, director of international affairs for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, said that a US withdrawal from the agreement would be “problematic”, given that tenders do not fall under the USMCA. Whether Trump is serious remains an open question, but “since he has followed some threats, our vision is not to let it get out of hand”.

Despite new trade agreements, protectionist sentiment continues to rise, Moe acknowledged on Wednesday, making it crucial to continue to talk with major trading partners about issues inside and outside the USMCA, such as the ever-present dispute over softwood.

“This is all the more reason for us – like Saskatchewan Province and, I would say, as a nation of Canada – that we must continue to maintain our markets,” he said.

“For Saskatchewan, that’s more than 150 countries around the world; 55 percent of our product goes to the US, all the more reason for us to be present in those specific areas of interest.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 6, 2020.

– With files from Stephanie Taylor in Regina and Allison Jones in Toronto

