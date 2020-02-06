Advertisement

PHOTO: SIIM COUNTER THROUGH PHOTOPIN CC

The Duke of York rejected a promotion after the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

According to the Daily Express, The Queen was planning to make her son an admiral to the Royal Navy on the occasion of Prince Andrew’s 60th birthday.

However, the duke rejected the promotion offer after Epstein’s death and the disastrous Newsnight interview by the Prince last year.

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman said: “According to agreement, the Duke of York would be in line for military promotion on his 60th birthday.

“Following the decision of His Royal Highness to withdraw from public duties in the near future, the Duke of York asked the Department of Defense whether this promotion could be postponed until the time that His Royal Highness returned to the public service.”

The queen often celebrates her children’s big birthdays by offering them new titles or jobs,

Last year Her Majesty gave her youngest son, Prince Edward, a new Earldom on the occasion of his 55th birthday.

The Duke of York may wish to become an admiral in the future, if and when he returns to royal duties.

To mark Prince Andrew’s 50th birthday in 2010, he accepted the position of a shout-by-night. Five years later, when he turned 55, he became vice admiral, the rank he currently holds.

